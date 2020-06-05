UFC 250 Weigh-In Results

Spread the word!













UFC 250 is official! All fighters successfully made weight ahead of tomorrow’s event at the UFC Apex Facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event dual weight UFC champion, Amanda Nunes will defend her featherweight strap against number one contender Felicia Spencer. Former bantamweight champ Cody Garbrandt is hoping to get back to winning ways in the co-main event. ‘No Love’ has suffered three consecutive defeats and takes on long-time contender Raphael Assuncao.

Main Card

Amanda Nunes (145) vs. Felicia Spencer (144.5) – Women’s Featherweight Title Fight

Raphael Assuncao (136) vs. Cody Garbrandt (136)

Cory Sandhagen (135.5) vs. Aljamain Sterling (136)

Neil Magny (171) vs. Anthony Rocco Martin (170.5)

Sean O’Malley (136) vs. Eddie Wineland (136)

Preliminary Card

Alex Caceres (146) vs. Chase Hooper (145.5)

Ian Heinisch (185.5) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (185.5)

Brian Kelleher (146) vs. Cody Stamann (145.5)

Charles Byrd (184.5) vs. Maki Pitolo (185.5)

Jussier Formiga (126) vs. Alex Perez (126)

Devin Clark (205.5) vs. Alonzo Menifield (205)

Herbert Burns (149.5) vs. Evan Dunham (149.5) – 150-pound catchweight bout