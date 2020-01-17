UFC 246 Weigh-In Results: McGregor vs. Cerrone Official

Spread the word!













Tomorrow (Sat. January 18, 2020) UFC 246 will go down from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the main event of the night, Conor McGregor makes his highly-anticipated return to the Octagon by taking on Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at 170 pounds. It will be McGregor’s first-ever fight since October of 2018 when he was defeated by UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov via submission.

Also, in the co-main event, former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm rematches Raquel Pennington, who she defeated in her UFC debut years ago. The main card will also feature familiar names such as Aleksei Oleinik, Claudia Gadelha, Alexa Grasso, and Anthony Pettis.

Before all the action tomorrow, the official early morning UFC 246 weigh-in results were announced after the fighters all stepped on the scale. Check out the official results below, along with live video courtesy of MMA Fighting.

UFC 246 Weigh-In Results

Main Card:

Welterweight: Conor McGregor (170) vs. Donald Cerrone (170)

Conor McGregor (170) vs. Donald Cerrone (170) Women’s bantamweight: Holly Holm (135.5) vs. Raquel Pennington (136)

Holly Holm (135.5) vs. Raquel Pennington (136) Heavyweight: Aleksei Oleinik (238) vs. Maurice Greene (243)

Aleksei Oleinik (238) vs. Maurice Greene (243) Women’s strawweight: Cláudia Gadelha (115.5) vs. Alexa Grasso (121.5)* – fight canceled

Cláudia Gadelha (115.5) vs. Alexa Grasso (121.5)* – fight canceled Lightweight: Anthony Pettis (155.5) vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira (155.5)

Preliminary Card:

Women’s flyweight: Roxanne Modafferi (125) vs. Maycee Barber

Roxanne Modafferi (125) vs. Maycee Barber Featherweight: Andre Fili (145.5) vs. Sodiq Yusuff (146)

Andre Fili (145.5) vs. Sodiq Yusuff (146) Lightweight: Drew Dober (125.5) vs. Nasrat Haqparast (156)

Drew Dober (125.5) vs. Nasrat Haqparast (156) Featherweight: Chas Skelly (155.5) vs. Grant Dawson (156)

Early Prelims:

Light heavyweight: Aleksa Camur (204) vs. Justin Ledet (205)

Aleksa Camur (204) vs. Justin Ledet (205) Flyweight: Tim Elliott (125.5) vs. Askar Askarov (126)

Tim Elliott (125.5) vs. Askar Askarov (126) Bantamweight: Brian Kelleher (136) vs. Ode Osbourne (135)

Brian Kelleher (136) vs. Ode Osbourne (135) Women’s flyweight: Sabina Mazo (126.25)* vs. JJ Aldrich (125.5)

– *fighter missed weight

What do you think about the UFC 246 weigh-in results?