Conor McGregor & Donald Cerrone Face-Off For The First Time (Video)

By
Jon Fuentes
-
Conor McGregor
It has finally happened. Earlier today (Wed. January 15, 2020) Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone came face-to-face for the first time since their fight at UFC 246 this weekend was announced.

The pair headline UFC 246 on pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. McGregor and Cerrone will compete in a highly-anticipated welterweight bout, the Irishman’s first since October of 2018, where he was submitted by lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Earlier today, a very cordial press conference took place featuring UFC president Dana White, McGregor, and Cerrone. After the festivities, McGregor and Cerrone finally faced off, getting nose-to-nose just three days out from battle. Check it out here.

UFC 246 Card

Main Card:

  • Welterweight: Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone
  • Women’s bantamweight: Holly Holm vs. Raquel Pennington
  • Heavyweight: Aleksei Oleinik vs. Maurice Greene
  • Women’s strawweight: Cláudia Gadelha vs. Alexa Grasso
  • Lightweight: Anthony Pettis vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira

Preliminary Card:

  • Women’s flyweight: Roxanne Modafferi vs. Maycee Barber
  • Featherweight: Andre Fili vs. Sodiq Yusuff
  • Lightweight: Drew Dober vs. Nasrat Haqparast
  • Featherweight: Chas Skelly vs. Grant Dawson

Early Prelims:

  • Light heavyweight: Aleksa Camur vs. Justin Ledet
  • Flyweight: Tim Elliott vs. Askar Askarov
  • Bantamweight: Brian Kelleher vs. Ode Osbourne
  • Women’s flyweight: Sabina Mazo vs. JJ Aldrich

Who are you picking at UFC 246 this weekend between McGregor and Cerrone?

