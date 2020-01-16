Conor McGregor & Donald Cerrone Face-Off For The First Time (Video)

It has finally happened. Earlier today (Wed. January 15, 2020) Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone came face-to-face for the first time since their fight at UFC 246 this weekend was announced.
The pair headline UFC 246 on pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. McGregor and Cerrone will compete in a highly-anticipated welterweight bout, the Irishman’s first since October of 2018, where he was submitted by lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.
Earlier today, a very cordial press conference took place featuring UFC president Dana White, McGregor, and Cerrone. After the festivities, McGregor and Cerrone finally faced off, getting nose-to-nose just three days out from battle. Check it out here.
UFC 246 Card
Main Card:
- Welterweight: Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone
- Women’s bantamweight: Holly Holm vs. Raquel Pennington
- Heavyweight: Aleksei Oleinik vs. Maurice Greene
- Women’s strawweight: Cláudia Gadelha vs. Alexa Grasso
- Lightweight: Anthony Pettis vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira
Preliminary Card:
- Women’s flyweight: Roxanne Modafferi vs. Maycee Barber
- Featherweight: Andre Fili vs. Sodiq Yusuff
- Lightweight: Drew Dober vs. Nasrat Haqparast
- Featherweight: Chas Skelly vs. Grant Dawson
Early Prelims:
- Light heavyweight: Aleksa Camur vs. Justin Ledet
- Flyweight: Tim Elliott vs. Askar Askarov
- Bantamweight: Brian Kelleher vs. Ode Osbourne
- Women’s flyweight: Sabina Mazo vs. JJ Aldrich
Who are you picking at UFC 246 this weekend between McGregor and Cerrone?