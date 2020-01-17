Conor McGregor & Donald Cerrone Face-Off For Final Time Before UFC 246 (Video)

Spread the word!













Earlier today (Fri. January 17, 2020) Conor McGregor and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone faced off for the final time before their UFC 246 pay-per-view (PPV) headliner tomorrow night inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

After officially weighing in this morning, the pair got eye-to-eye at the ceremonial weigh-ins for their final face-off before fighting in their welterweight main event tomorrow night. This will be McGregor’s first fight since his October 2018 submission loss to UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. As for Cerrone, he looks to end a two-fight losing streak against the Irishman.

You can check out McGregor and Cerrone’s final face-off here below.

Main Card:

Welterweight: Conor McGregor (170) vs. Donald Cerrone (170)

Conor McGregor (170) vs. Donald Cerrone (170) Women’s bantamweight: Holly Holm (135.5) vs. Raquel Pennington (136)

Holly Holm (135.5) vs. Raquel Pennington (136) Heavyweight: Aleksei Oleinik (238) vs. Maurice Greene (243)

Aleksei Oleinik (238) vs. Maurice Greene (243) Women’s strawweight: Cláudia Gadelha (115.5) vs. Alexa Grasso (121.5)* – fight canceled

Cláudia Gadelha (115.5) vs. Alexa Grasso (121.5)* – fight canceled Lightweight: Anthony Pettis (155.5) vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira (155.5)

Preliminary Card:

Women’s flyweight: Roxanne Modafferi (125) vs. Maycee Barber

Roxanne Modafferi (125) vs. Maycee Barber Featherweight: Andre Fili (145.5) vs. Sodiq Yusuff (146)

Andre Fili (145.5) vs. Sodiq Yusuff (146) Lightweight: Drew Dober (125.5) vs. Nasrat Haqparast (156)

Drew Dober (125.5) vs. Nasrat Haqparast (156) Featherweight: Chas Skelly (155.5) vs. Grant Dawson (156)

Early Prelims:

Light heavyweight: Aleksa Camur (204) vs. Justin Ledet (205)

Aleksa Camur (204) vs. Justin Ledet (205) Flyweight: Tim Elliott (125.5) vs. Askar Askarov (126)

Tim Elliott (125.5) vs. Askar Askarov (126) Bantamweight: Brian Kelleher (136) vs. Ode Osbourne (135)

Brian Kelleher (136) vs. Ode Osbourne (135) Women’s flyweight: Sabina Mazo (126.25)* vs. JJ Aldrich (125.5)

– *fighter missed weight

Who are you picking between McGregor and Cerrone tomorrow night?