UFC 243 Staff Predictions: Robert Whittaker vs. Israel Adesanya

Spread the word!













UFC 243 goes down later tonight (Sat. October 5, 2019) from the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia. Headlining the card is a massive middleweight unification bout between undisputed champion Robert Whittaker and interim champion Israel Adesanya. The two high-level strikers are expected to put on a massive standup affair inside the Octagon.

We here at LowKickMMA have compiled our UFC 243 staff predictions for the battle. Check them out below.

UFC 243 Staff Predictions

Jon Fuentes:

This is my favorite fight of the year. Two of the best strikers at middleweight, and the two absolute best in the division going one-on-one. Adesanya is a phenomenal striker, but I think people are overlooking Whittaker’s grappling in this fight, which could be his key to victory. I have Whittaker taking a decision here, using a lot more grappling than we’d expect out of this one. (Prediction: Robert Whittaker)

Brady Briggs:

This is one of the highest level middleweight matchups ever. We have two of the best strikers in the sport, both of which came into the UFC as very skilled talents that have evolved immensely since. I think Whittaker may take it via decision, but wouldn’t be surprised to see it go the other way. I wouldn’t be surprised to see it end in a finish from either guy either. My prediction, Whittaker wins this one via decision, then they end up fighting twice more before it’s all said and done. (Prediction: Robert Whittaker)

Cole Shelton:

Robert Whittaker vs. Israel Adesanya, in my opinion, is the best main event the UFC has put on this year. The two are in the prime of their careers and the best middleweights alive.

It should be a phenomenal fight, but I believe Whittaker will be able to close the distance and get inside of Adesanya, similar to what Gastelum did and frustrate Izzy. People have forgotten just how good Robert Whittaker is and he will show it here as I believe we hear ‘And Still’ at the end of the night. (Prediction: Robert Whittaker)

What do you think about our UFC 243 staff predictions? If you enjoyed this story, please share it on social media!