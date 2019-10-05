UFC 243 Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

Tonight (Sat. October 5, 2019) UFC 243 goes down live on pay-per-view (PPV) from the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia.
In the main event of the night, UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker unifies his title with interim champion Israel Adesanya. The bout is being hyped up as one of the biggest of all time, and undoubtedly the biggest in Australian history. In the co-main event, lightweights Al Iaquinta and Dan Hooker will meet inside the Octagon.
The UFC has racked up an impressive card for mixed martial arts (MMA) fans. Check out the UFC 243 full fight card, start time, and information on how to watch tonight’s event below.
UFC 243 Full Fight Card
Main Card (PPV, 10:00 p.m. ET)
- Middleweight: Robert Whittaker vs. Israel Adesanya
- Lightweight: Al Iaquinta vs. Dan Hooker
- Heavyweight: Tai Tuivasa vs. Sergey Spivak
- Welterweight: Luke Jumeau vs. Dhiego Lima
- Heavyweight: Justin Tafa vs. Yorgan De Castro
Preliminary Card (ESPN2, 8:00 p.m. ET)
- Welterweight: Jake Matthews vs. Rostem Akman
- Welterweight: Callan Potter vs. Maki Pitolo
- Lightweight: Jamie Mullarkey vs. Brad Riddell
- Featherweight: Megan Anderson vs. Zarah Fairn dos Santos
Early Prelims (ESPN+, 6:45 p.m. ET)
- Catchweight (128 pounds): Nadia Kassem vs. Ji Yeon Kim
- Catchweight (137 pounds): Khalid Taha vs. Bruno Silva
