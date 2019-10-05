UFC 243 Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

Spread the word!













Tonight (Sat. October 5, 2019) UFC 243 goes down live on pay-per-view (PPV) from the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia.

In the main event of the night, UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker unifies his title with interim champion Israel Adesanya. The bout is being hyped up as one of the biggest of all time, and undoubtedly the biggest in Australian history. In the co-main event, lightweights Al Iaquinta and Dan Hooker will meet inside the Octagon.

The UFC has racked up an impressive card for mixed martial arts (MMA) fans. Check out the UFC 243 full fight card, start time, and information on how to watch tonight’s event below.

UFC 243 Full Fight Card

Main Card (PPV, 10:00 p.m. ET)

Middleweight: Robert Whittaker vs. Israel Adesanya

Robert Whittaker vs. Israel Adesanya Lightweight: Al Iaquinta vs. Dan Hooker

Al Iaquinta vs. Dan Hooker Heavyweight: Tai Tuivasa vs. Sergey Spivak

Tai Tuivasa vs. Sergey Spivak Welterweight: Luke Jumeau vs. Dhiego Lima

Luke Jumeau vs. Dhiego Lima Heavyweight: Justin Tafa vs. Yorgan De Castro

Preliminary Card (ESPN2, 8:00 p.m. ET)

Welterweight: Jake Matthews vs. Rostem Akman

Jake Matthews vs. Rostem Akman Welterweight: Callan Potter vs. Maki Pitolo

Callan Potter vs. Maki Pitolo Lightweight: Jamie Mullarkey vs. Brad Riddell

Jamie Mullarkey vs. Brad Riddell Featherweight: Megan Anderson vs. Zarah Fairn dos Santos

Early Prelims (ESPN+, 6:45 p.m. ET)

Catchweight (128 pounds): Nadia Kassem vs. Ji Yeon Kim

Nadia Kassem vs. Ji Yeon Kim Catchweight (137 pounds): Khalid Taha vs. Bruno Silva

