UFC 242 Results: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Dustin Poirier

LowKickMMA will be providing you with live UFC 242 results throughout the morning (Sat. Sept. 7, 2019) from The Arena in Abu Dhabi.
Khabib Nurmagomedov will put his lightweight title on the line when he takes on the current interim champion, Dustin Poirier. The Russian champion last fought back at UFC 229 when he submitted Conor McGregor to defend the title for the first time, and improve to 27-0. As for Poirier, he is coming off of a decision win over Max Holloway to claim the interim lightweight strap. The co-main event sees a pivotal lightweight rematch as Edson Barboza takes on Paul Felder.
UFC 242 Results
Main Card:
- Lightweight: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Dustin Poirier
- Lightweight: Edson Barboza vs. Paul Felder
- Lightweight: Islam Makhachev vs. Davi Ramos
- Heavyweight: Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Curtis Blaydes
- Lightweight: Diego Ferreira vs. Mairbek Taisumov
Prelims:
- Women’s flyweight: Joanne Calderwood vs. Andrea Lee
- Catchweight (138 pounds): Liana Jojua vs. Sarah Moras
- Featherweight: Lerone Murphy vs. Zubaira Tukhugov
- Lightweight: Ottman Azaitar vs. Teemu Packalen
Early Prelims:
- Welterweight: Belal Muhammad vs. Takashi Sato
- Welterweight: Muslim Salikhov vs. Nordine Taleb
- Middleweight: Omari Akhmedov vs. Zak Cummings
- Lightweight: Don Madge vs. Fares Ziam
