UFC 242 Results: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Dustin Poirier

LowKickMMA will be providing you with live UFC 242 results throughout the morning (Sat. Sept. 7, 2019) from The Arena in Abu Dhabi.

Khabib Nurmagomedov will put his lightweight title on the line when he takes on the current interim champion, Dustin Poirier. The Russian champion last fought back at UFC 229 when he submitted Conor McGregor to defend the title for the first time, and improve to 27-0. As for Poirier, he is coming off of a decision win over Max Holloway to claim the interim lightweight strap. The co-main event sees a pivotal lightweight rematch as Edson Barboza takes on Paul Felder.

UFC 242 Results

Main Card:

Lightweight: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Dustin Poirier

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Dustin Poirier Lightweight: Edson Barboza vs. Paul Felder

Edson Barboza vs. Paul Felder Lightweight: Islam Makhachev vs. Davi Ramos

Islam Makhachev vs. Davi Ramos Heavyweight: Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Curtis Blaydes

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Curtis Blaydes Lightweight: Diego Ferreira vs. Mairbek Taisumov

Prelims:

Women’s flyweight: Joanne Calderwood vs. Andrea Lee

Joanne Calderwood vs. Andrea Lee Catchweight (138 pounds): Liana Jojua vs. Sarah Moras

Liana Jojua vs. Sarah Moras Featherweight: Lerone Murphy vs. Zubaira Tukhugov

Lerone Murphy vs. Zubaira Tukhugov Lightweight: Ottman Azaitar vs. Teemu Packalen

Early Prelims:

Welterweight: Belal Muhammad vs. Takashi Sato

Belal Muhammad vs. Takashi Sato Welterweight: Muslim Salikhov vs. Nordine Taleb

Muslim Salikhov vs. Nordine Taleb Middleweight: Omari Akhmedov vs. Zak Cummings

Omari Akhmedov vs. Zak Cummings Lightweight: Don Madge vs. Fares Ziam

