UFC 242 Medical Suspensions: Khabib Nurmagomedov Gets Week Sit

Jon Fuentes
UFC 242 medical suspensions
UFC 242 is in the books, and now we have the medical suspensions to pass along.

In the main event of the night, Khabib Nurmagomedov successfully defended his 155-pound title against Dustin Poirier. Khabib submitted “The Diamond” in the third round of their contest from Abu Dhabi. As a result, Nurmagomedov has received a mandatory seven days rest. As for Poirier, he has been given a 30-day sit for left brow lacerations and eye lacerations.

In the co-main event, Edson Barboza and Paul Felder put on a three-round war. Barboza will sit for 45 days due to a right eye laceration. As for Felder, he has received a 45-day sit as well for a left upper brow and scalp laceration. Check out the full UFC 242 medical suspensions below, courtesy of MMA Junkie.

UFC 242 Medical Suspensions

  • Khabib Nurmagomedov: 7 days mandatory rest
  • Dustin Poirier: 30 days for left brow lacerations and eye lacerations
  • Edson Barboza: 45 days for right eye laceration
  • Paul Felder: 45 for left upper brow and scalp lacerations
  • Islam Makhachev: 7 days for mandatory rest
  • Davi Ramos: 30 days mandatory rest (foot X-rays were negative)
  • Curtis Blaydes: 30 days for mandatory rest
  • Shamil Amdurakhimov: 180 days for nasal fracture
  • Maribek Taisumov: 45 days for nasal and left brow
  • Carlos Diego Ferreira: 30 days foot (X-Rays negative)
  • Joanne Calderwood: 180 days for nasal injury
  • Andrea Lee: 30 days for mandatory rest
  • Zubaira Tukhugov: 45 days for mandatory rest
  • Lerone Murphy: 7 days for mandatory rest
  • Liana Jojua: 60 days for TKO
  • Sarah Moras: 30 days for mandatory rest
  • Ottman Azaitar: 180 days left hand injury
  • Teemu Packalen: 60 days for KO
  • Belal Muhammad: 30 days for right temple
  • Takashi Sato: 45 days for right brow laceration
  • Nordine Taleb: 45 days for TKO (CT Scans negative)
  • Muslim Salikov: 7 days for mandatory rest
  • Omari Akhmedov: 30 for right infraorbital
  • Zak Cummings: 30 days for nasal laceration
  • Don Madge: 180 days right hand
  • Fares Ziam: 30 days left hand pain

What do you make of the UFC 242 medical suspensions?

