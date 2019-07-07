UFC 239 Salaries: Jon Jones Banks Big Cash

Spread the word!













UFC 239 is in the books following last night’s pay-per-view (PPV) event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the main event of the night, UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones successfully defended his title against Thiago Santos. The Brazilian put on a heck of a fight, but “Bones” ultimately left victorious via split decision. Also, UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes had yet another successful title defense.

“The Lioness” finished Holly Holm in the first round to retain the 135-pound throne. Of course, Jorge Masvidal stole the show with his five-second knockout over Ben Askren – the fastest in UFC history – handing “Funky” the first defeat of his mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

It’s safe to say the fighters on tonight’s card earned their paychecks for their performances. With that being said, lets check out the UFC 239 salaries below (via MMA Junkie):

UFC 239 Salaries

Champ Jon Jones ($500,000; no win bonus) vs. Thiago Santos ($350,000; no win bonus)

Champ Amanda Nunes ($300,000; $200,000 win bonus) vs. Holly Holm ($300,000; no win bonus)

Ben Askren ($210,000; $160,000 win bonus) vs. Jorge Masvidal ($100,000; $100,000 win bonus)

Jan Blachowicz ($46,000; $46,000 win bonus) vs. Luke Rockhold ($200,000; $150,000 win bonus)

Michael Chiesa ($52,000; $52,000 win bonus) vs. Diego Sanchez ($103,000; $103,000 win bonus)

Arnold Allen ($32,000; $32,000 win bonus) vs. Gilbert Melendez ($200,000; no win bonus)

Nohelin Hernandez ($12,000; $12,000 win bonus) vs. Marlon Vera ($48,000; $48,000 win bonus)

Claudia Gadelha ($51,000; $51,000 win bonus) vs. Randa Markos ($30,000; $30,000 win bonus)

Alejandro Perez ($42,000; $42,000 win bonus) vs. Song Yadong ($45,000; $45,000 win bonus)

Jack Marshman ($30,000; $30,000 win bonus) vs. Edmen Shahbazyan ($16,000; $16,000 win bonus)

Ismail Naurdiev ($14,000; $14,000 win bonus) vs. Chance Rencountre ($14,000; $14,000 win bonus)

Julia Avila ($10,000; $10,000 win bonus) vs. Pannie Kianzad($12,000; $12,000 win bonus)

(Disclaimer: these are base salaries reported by the Nevada State Athletic Commission and do not reflect the entire compensation packages for the event.)

What do you think about the UFC 239 salaries for last night’s event?