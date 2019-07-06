UFC 239 Results: Jon Jones vs. Thiago Santos

LowKickMMA will be providing you with UFC 239 results throughout the night. The pay-per-view (PPV) goes down tonight (Sat. July 6, 2019) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
In the main event of the night, UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones defends his title against Thiago Santos. Also, UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes puts her strap up for grabs against Holly Holm.
Also, a pivotal welterweight clash graces the main card with Ben Askren vs. Jorge Masvidal. The UFC has put together a tremendous card for International Fight Week. Check out LowKickMMA's UFC 239 results below.
Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 10 p.m. ET)
- Light heavyweight: (C) Jon Jones vs. Thiago Santos
- Women’s bantamweight: (C) Amanda Nunes vs. Holly Holm
- Welterweight: Ben Askren vs. Jorge Masvidal
- Light heavyweight: Jan Blachowicz vs. Luke Rockhold
- Welterweight: Michael Chiesa vs. Diego Sanchez
Preliminary Card (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)
- Featherweight: Arnold Allen vs. Gilbert Melendez
- Bantamweight: Nohelin Hernandez vs. Marlon Vera
- Women’s strawweight: Claudia Gadelha vs. Randa Markos
- Bantamweight: Alejandro Perez vs. Song Yadong
Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass/ESPN+, 6:15 p.m. ET)
- Middleweight: Jack Marshman vs. Edmen Shahbazyan
- Welterweight: Ismail Naurdiev vs. Chance Rencountre
- Women’s bantamweight: Julia Avila vs. Pannie Kianzad
**LowKickMMA's coverage of UFC 239 begins at 6:15 p.m. ET**