UFC 239 Results: Jon Jones vs. Thiago Santos

LowKickMMA will be providing you with UFC 239 results throughout the night. The pay-per-view (PPV) goes down tonight (Sat. July 6, 2019) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the main event of the night, UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones defends his title against Thiago Santos. Also, UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes puts her strap up for grabs against Holly Holm.

Also, a pivotal welterweight clash graces the main card with Ben Askren vs. Jorge Masvidal. The UFC has put together a tremendous card for International Fight Week. Check out LowKickMMA’s UFC 239 results below. Also, be sure to follow along with us throughout the night on Twitter @LowKick_MMA:

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 10 p.m. ET)

Light heavyweight: (C) Jon Jones vs. Thiago Santos

Preliminary Card (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)

Featherweight: Arnold Allen vs. Gilbert Melendez

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass/ESPN+, 6:15 p.m. ET)

Middleweight: Jack Marshman vs. Edmen Shahbazyan

**LowKickMMA’s coverage of UFC 239 begins at 6:15 p.m. ET/Keep refreshing for live results**