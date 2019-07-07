UFC 239 Results: Michael Chiesa Out Grapples Diego Sanchez

Spread the word!













Michael Chiesa vs. Diego Sanchez meet next in a welterweight bout to open the UFC 239 main card:

Round 1: Sanchez secured a single leg takedown and Chiesa went straight for a guillotine choke but let it go. Chiesa rolled through for an armbar off his back but Sanchez got out and right into full guard. Chiesa right back to his feet and Sanchez with a hip toss. Chiesa popped right back up and they clinch up against the fence. They go to the ground with Chiesa ending up on his back and locked in the rear-naked choke but Sanchez got out of it. Chiesa lands some nasty elbow strikes. Sanchez got back to his feet and Sanchez took him down. Chiesa scrambles on top and landed an elbow.

Round 2: Chiesa took him down and got his side pinned up against the cage and rained down strikes. Chiesa lights him up with strikes then took him down and poured it on. Chiesa with great movement from top position and then got his back where he landed a series of strikes and teased a rear-naked choke. Sanchez got up and clinched with him up against the fence. Chiesa took him down with a minute to go.

Round 3: Chiesa took him down and for the majority of the round kept him there while raining down strikes.

Official Result: Michael Chiesa def. Diego Sanchez by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)