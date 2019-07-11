UFC 239 Prelim Numbers Pull-In Over A Million Viewers

Spread the word!













UFC 239 was arguably the biggest card of the year for 2019, and the prelims seem to show that. According to Dave Meltzer of MMA Fighting, the prelims pulled in 1,145,000 viewers which is the third highest-viewers this year.

The card fell behind UFC 234 which was headlined by Israel Adesanya vs. Anderson Silva, that did 1,339,000. UFC 235 which was headlined by Jon Jones vs. Anthony Smith is still at the top as it pulled-in 1,480,000.

Meltzer reports that. “the broadcast was the highest-rated show on television in 18-49 and Males 18-49 on Saturday night. It was first on cable in Males 12-34 and 18-34, and second on cable in both overall 18-34 and 25-54.” And, it also peaked at 1.4 million for the Gilbert Melendez vs. Arnold Allen fight.

UFC 239 prelims featured the likes of Gilbert Melendez making his return to the Octagon to take on Arnold Allen. As well as Song Yadong knocking out Alejandro Perez, Marlon Vera submitting Nohelin Hernandez and Claudia Gadelha outpointing Randa Markos. It was a phenomenal event, and the UFC and ESPN have to be happy with the estimated numbers.