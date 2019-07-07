UFC 239 Highlights: Song Yadong Puts Bantamweight Division On Notice With Nasty KO Victory

Spread the word!













The UFC 239 preliminary card on ESPN kicked off with a bang. Bantamweight prospect Song Yadong made a statement to the rest of the 135-pound division with a big first-round knockout win over Alejandro Perez.

Yadong caught Perez coming inside with a big right hand that dropped him down to the canvas. After a few follow-up shots on the ground, the referee stepped in after having seen enough.

Check out the spectacular finish here:

The right hand puts Perez away in the FIRST ROUND!



Wow! #UFC239 pic.twitter.com/bbnxvMBpYI — UFC (@ufc) July 7, 2019

What did you think about Yadong’s big knockout win over Perez at UFC 239?