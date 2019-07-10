Gilbert Melendez Comments After UFC 239 Loss: ‘The Journey Will Continue’

Spread the word!













Gilbert Melendez made his return to the Octagon this past weekend (Sat. July 6, 2019) in Las Vegas.

“El Nino” was bested by Arnold Allen on the ESPN prelims for UFC 239 via unanimous decision. With the defeat, Melendez is now on a five-fight losing streak. He has only won one fight under the UFC banner, that fight being his second bout with the promotion against Diego Sanchez back in 2016. Melendez also lost his promotional debut back in April of 2013 against Benson Henderson via split decision.

Prior to joining the UFC, Melendez was a longtime reigning Strikeforce lightweight champion. In light of his recent defeat, the 37-year-old took to Instagram to issue a statement. Here’s what he had to say:

“Huge thanks to my team and all my loyal followers. You guys will never know how much your support has meant to me over the years. Things didn’t go my way but when you have the opportunity to chase a great moment or take on a challenge I suggest you face it and go for it.

“Even in defeat I know this experience will help me grow as a martial artist and as a person. At the end of the day I am happy , I am blessed , I am healthy , I am loved , I leveled up and I had a dang great time out there competing!!! Arnold is a great competitor , is a difficult target to find in the cage and I wish him the best in his fighting future .

“As for me I’m looking forward to now investing more of my time into my team and of course I will continue my studies as a student of martial arts. The journey will continue for #teamElNiño and the #skrappackbecause we are deep.”

What do you think about Melendez’s comments following his UFC 239 loss?