UFC 236 preliminary card results are underway as the Las Vegas-based promotion holds this latest event on television for fight fans around the world to watch the show.

It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display tonight (Saturday, April 13, 2019) will come from in the form of UFC 236. Headlining the card are Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the preliminary section of the card.

Matt Frevola vs. Jalin Turner in a lightweight bout closes the preliminary card on ESPN in what should be an interesting fight.

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Wilson Reis is next in a flyweight bout.

Max Griffin vs. Zelim Imadaev is next in a welterweight bout.

Boston Salmon vs. Khalid Taha in a bantamweight bout opens the ESPN preliminary bouts.

Curtis Millender vs. Belal Muhammad in a welterweight bout finishes off the Fight Pass preliminary card. In round 1, Muhammad is tagged by a right and is now cut over his left eye. Muhammad is landing some solid punches. Millender tags Belal with a several sharp punches to the face late. In round 2, Belal has seen enough of the striking and scores a powerful takedown at the midway point. Belal dominates the second half of the round. In round 3, Belal lands a hard right, and then a left. Millender is fading and Belal takes him down. Millender rolls over and gives up his back. Belal is threatening with the rear-naked choke but gets the decision win.



Montel Jackson vs. Andre Soukhamthath is next in a bantamweight bout. In round 1, Soukhamthath lands a nice jab to the mouth. Jackson comes back with a few low kicks. Jackson scoops Soukhamthath up and slams him down hard with 80 seconds left in the first. In round 2, it’s a slow-paced fight still, but Jackson is doing just enough to control Soukhamthath. Jackson explodes with a flurry of punches and Soukhamthath retreats. Jackson lands hard punches and then a knee to the head. In round 3, Soukhamthath unleashes a flurry of punches before landing a takedown. Jackson quickly reveres him and mounts him. Here comes the ground and pound. Souk has recovered to full guard and looks for an armbar, but misses



Poliana Botelho vs. Lauren Mueller is next in a women’s flyweight bout. In round 1, Mueller finally gets back to her feet and presses Botelho into the cage. In round 2, Mueller opens the second with a combo of punches to the head. Botelho answers with a few low right kicks and a kick to the body. They trade right elbows to the head, but Botelho changes levels and scores a takedown. Mueller finishes strongly with punches upstairs. In round 3, Botelho lands two right low kicks to begin the third. Mueller is a little more aggressive early. Mueller drops Botelho with a leg kick and pounces into her guard. Botelho grabbed the win.



Opening the UFC Fight Pass prelims is Brandon Davis vs. Randy Costa in a bantamweight bout. In round 1, Davis got him down, took his back and locked in the rear-naked choke for the win.



Here are the results:

ESPN Prelims (8 p.m. ET)

Lightweight bout: Matt Frevola vs. Jalin Turner



Flyweight bout: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Wilson Reis



Welterweight bout: Max Griffin vs. Zelim Imadaev



Bantamweight bout: Boston Salmon vs. Khalid Taha



Fight Pass Prelims (6:15 p.m. ET)



Welterweight bout: Belal Muhammad def. Curtis Millender via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 30-26)



Bantamweight bout: Montel Jackson def. Andre Soukhamthath via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 29-27)



Women’s Flyweight bout: Poliana Botelho def. Lauren Mueller by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)



Bantamweight bout: Brandon Davis def. Randy Costa by submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:12 of Round 2

