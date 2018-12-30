UFC 232 Salaries: 10 Fighters Make Big Paydays

UFC 232 salaries were released by the California State Athletic Commission on Sunday and some of the top-tier talents got paid some major cash.

Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson in a bout for the vacant UFC light heavyweight title headlined this show. Cris Cyborg vs. Amanda Nunes for the UFC women’s featherweight title co-headlined.



This pay-per-view event took place on Saturday, December 29, 2018, at the Forum in Inglewood, California. The main card aired on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card aired on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and UFC Fight Pass, at 6 PM ET.

Finishing out the five-bout main card was Carlos Condit vs. Michael Chiesa in a welterweight bout, Ilir Latifi vs. Corey Anderson in a light heavyweight bout, and Chad Mendes vs. Alexander Volkanovski in a featherweight bout. Andrei Arlovski vs. Walt Harris in a heavyweight bout served as the preliminary headliner. This event marked the final time that the prelims aired on FS1.



UFC 232 Paydays

10 fighters got paid big bucks such as Jones, Cyborg, and Gustafsson making $500,000 while Nunes earned $350,000. The full payouts include the following, courtesy of MMAJunkie:

Jon Jones: $500,000 (no win bonus) def. Alexander Gustafsson: $500,000

Amanda Nunes: $350,000 (no win bonus) def. Cris Cyborg: $500,000

Michael Chiesa: $96,000 (includes $48,000 win bonus) def. Carlos Condit: $115,000

Corey Anderson: $130,000 (includes $65,000 win bonus) def. Ilir Latifi: $90,000

Alex Volkanovski: $125,000 (includes $60,000 win bonus) def. Chad Mendes: $87,000

Walt Harris: $72,000 (includes $36,000 win bonus) def. Andrei Arlovski: $300,000

Megan Anderson: $60,000 (includes $30,000 win bonus) def. Cat Zingano: $50,000

Petr Yan: $52,000 (includes $26,000 win bonus) def. Douglas Silva de Andrade: $21,000

Ryan Hall: $38,000 (includes $19,000 win bonus) def. B.J. Penn: $150,000

Nathaniel Wood: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus) def. Andre Ewell: $12,000

Uriah Hall: $110,000 (includes $55,000 win bonus) def. Bevon Lewis: $12,000

Curtis Millender: $36,000 (includes $18,000 win bonus) def. Siyar Bahadurzada: $33,000

Montel Jackson: $16,000 (includes $10,000 win bonus) def. Brian Kelleher: $27,000*