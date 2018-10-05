UFC 229 Weigh-In Live Stream & Results

UFC 229 weigh-in results have been released as the fighters took the stage to get ready for battle inside of the Octagon under the promotion banner.

The UFC 229 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, October 6, 2018 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6:30 p.m. ET.



Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor for the UFC lightweight title will headline the show while Tony Ferguson vs. Anthony Pettis in a lightweight bout will co-headline.



Rounding out the five bout main card is Ovince Saint Preux vs. Dominick Reyes in a light heavyweight bout, Derrick Lewis vs. Alexander Volkov in a heavyweight bout, and Michelle Waterson vs. Felice Herrig in a women’s strawweight bout.



Sergio Pettis vs. Jussier Formiga in a flyweight bout will headline the preliminary card. UFC officials held the weigh-ins for UFC 229 on Friday and here are the weigh-in results:

UFC 229 Weigh-In Results

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Champ Khabib Nurmagomedov (155) vs. Conor McGregor (154.5) – for lightweight title

Tony Ferguson (155) vs. Anthony Pettis ()

Dominick Reyes (204.5) vs. Ovince Saint Preux (205.5)

Derrick Lewis (265.5) vs. Alexander Volkov (251)

Felice Herrig (115.5) vs. Michelle Waterson (115)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FS1, 8 p.m. ET)

Jussier Formiga (125.5) vs. Sergio Pettis (125)

Vicente Luque (170.5) vs. Jalin Turner (169.5)

Tonya Evinger (136) vs. Aspen Ladd ()

Scott Holtzman (155.5) vs. Alan Patrick (155.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 6:30 p.m. ET)