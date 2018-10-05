UFC 229 Weigh-In Live Stream & Results

UFC 229 weigh-in results have been released as the fighters took the stage to get ready for battle inside of the Octagon under the promotion banner.
The UFC 229 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, October 6, 2018 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6:30 p.m. ET.
Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor for the UFC lightweight title will headline the show while Tony Ferguson vs. Anthony Pettis in a lightweight bout will co-headline.
Rounding out the five bout main card is Ovince Saint Preux vs. Dominick Reyes in a light heavyweight bout, Derrick Lewis vs. Alexander Volkov in a heavyweight bout, and Michelle Waterson vs. Felice Herrig in a women’s strawweight bout.
Sergio Pettis vs. Jussier Formiga in a flyweight bout will headline the preliminary card. UFC officials held the weigh-ins for UFC 229 on Friday and here are the weigh-in results:
UFC 229 Weigh-In Results
MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)
- Champ Khabib Nurmagomedov (155) vs. Conor McGregor (154.5) – for lightweight title
- Tony Ferguson (155) vs. Anthony Pettis ()
- Dominick Reyes (204.5) vs. Ovince Saint Preux (205.5)
- Derrick Lewis (265.5) vs. Alexander Volkov (251)
- Felice Herrig (115.5) vs. Michelle Waterson (115)
PRELIMINARY CARD (FS1, 8 p.m. ET)
- Jussier Formiga (125.5) vs. Sergio Pettis (125)
- Vicente Luque (170.5) vs. Jalin Turner (169.5)
- Tonya Evinger (136) vs. Aspen Ladd ()
- Scott Holtzman (155.5) vs. Alan Patrick (155.5)
PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 6:30 p.m. ET)
- Yana Kunitskaya (134.5) vs. Lina Lansberg (135.5)
- Nik Lentz (156) vs. Gray Maynard (156)
- Ryan LaFlare (171) vs. Tony Martin (171)