Conor McGregor Makes Weight For UFC 229

The UFC’s biggest fight of all-time is officially set. The MMA world can let out a sigh of relief to see that former champion Conor McGregor makes weight for tomorrow night’s (October 6, 2018) UFC 229 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

McGregor hit the scales at 154.5 pounds at today’s UFC 229 early weigh-ins. He received an uproar of support from his fans. But the UFC’s biggest star didn’t wait to soak it in. He rushed out of the weigh-ins as fast as he arrived.

Watch him step on the scale and hit his mark via The Score:

The news comes on the heels of champion Khabib Nurmagomedov making weight as the first man on the scales today. There was obviously a ton of uncertainty surrounding ‘The Eagle’s’ mark on the scale.

McGregor came in late as he usually does. He was a half-pound below the lightweight title fight limit of 155 pounds. Both fighters looked in shape and ready.

So all concerns in terms of weight have been checked off the list. The UFC’s biggest match-up can now proceed as planned.

For once, the MMA gods have smiled upon us today. Who will win in Vegas tomorrow night?