UFC 227 Medical Suspensions: Cody Garbrandt Facing Max Term

The UFC 227 medical suspensions are in, and former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt is facing a lengthy term.

“No Love” took on archrival TJ Dillashaw in the main event of last weekend’s (Sat., August 4, 2018) pay-per-view (PPV) from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. There, he lost by knockout for a second straight bout with “The Viper,” meanwhile ending his heated rivalry with his former friend.

While that seems like enough punishment, Garbrandt will face more agony due to the UFC 227 medical suspensions. Garbrandt will face a potential six-month suspension for a broken right hand. He can avoid the maximum term if cleared by a physician. The one-time champ is also facing 45 days for the knockout loss.

Dillashaw was only given a seven-day mandatory suspension in a win. Meanwhile, co-main fighters Henry Cejudo and Demetrious Johnson also received only seven days.

The full list of UFC 227 medical suspensions is as follows via MMAjunkie:

T.J. Dillashaw: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Cody Garbrandt: suspended 180 days with 180 days no contact, or until cleared by physician, for possible fracture to right hand; suspended at minimum 45 days with 30 days no contact for KO.

Henry Cejudo: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Demetrious Johnson: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Renato Moicano: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Cub Swanson: mandatory seven-day suspension.

J.J. Aldrich: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Polyana Viana: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Thiago Santos: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Kevin Holland: suspended 60 days with 60 days no contact, or until cleared by physician, for laceration to left eyelid; also given mandatory seven-day suspension.

Pedro Munhoz: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Brett Johns: suspended indefinitely or until cleared for facial injury, possible orbital fracture; also given mandatory seven-day suspension.

Ricky Simon: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Montel Jackson: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Ricardo Ramos: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Kyung Ho Kang: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Matt Sayles: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Sheymon Moraes: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Alex Perez: suspended 60 days with 60 days no contact, or until cleared by physician, for laceration to left eyebrow; also given mandatory seven-day suspension.

Jose Torres: suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact for KO; also given mandatory seven-day suspension; also given mandatory seven-day suspension.

Weili Zhang: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Danielle Taylor: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Marlon Vera: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Wuliji Buren: suspended 60 days with 60 days no contact, or until cleared by physician, for laceration to top of scalp; suspended at minimum 45 days with 30 days no contact for KO, and also given mandatory seven-day suspension.