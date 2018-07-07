UFC 226 Preliminary Card Live Results

It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display tonight (Saturday, July 7, 2018) will come from in the form of UFC 226. Headlining the card are Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the preliminary section of the card.

Uriah Hall vs. Paulo Costa in a middleweight bout closes the preliminary card on FOX Sports 1.

Raphael Assuncao vs. Rob Font is next in a bantamweight bout

Lando Vannata vs. Drakkar Klose is next in a lightweight bout

Curtis Millender vs. Max Griffin in a welterweight bout opens the FOX Sports 1 preliminary bouts.

Dan Hooker vs. Gilbert Burns in a lightweight bout finishes off the UFC Fight Pass preliminary card. In round 1, Burns comes out jerkily and hits a spinning back kick. A Burns right hand seems to hurt Hooker but the Kiwi recovers quickly. Hooker leg kicks then attacks the body with a right hand. A counter cross turns Burns’ head near all the way around. Hooker drops Burns with a left hook! Burns is done.

Opening the UFC Fight Pass prelims is Jamie Moyle vs. Emily Whitmire in a women’s strawweight bout. In round 1, Whitmire looks more comfortable on the feet than we’ve seen her before. She lands a leg kick then a left hook as Moyle looks to tie up. Whitmire looks more comfortable on the feet than we’ve seen her before. She lands a leg kick then a left hook as Moyle looks to tie up. In round 2, 2-3 lands for Moyle. She’s moving forward more aggressively. He’s landing her left hook well now. They exchange leg kicks. Moyle shoots as Whitmire moves forward but Whitmire circles out before Moyle can get a hold of her. Moyle lands a punch-kick combo. She’s taken the initiative. Now Whitmire steps in with a 1-2 and Moyle gets in on the hips but Whitmire stuffs it. Whitmire shoots now but Moyle stuffs it and briefly gets a wrestling ride before Whitmire gets up and escapes. Moyle gets inside and lands a left hand, then an overhand. Whitmire lands a right of her own. Whitmire shoots and stuffs Moyle into the cage. Moyle reverses and goes for her own takedown. Moyle can’t finish the takedown but she knees in the clinch some. Back at range Moyle pushes forward. In round 3, Moyle fights her off at first, forcing Whitmire to back off, but Emily goes down into her half guard. Whitmire effective with her left hand from half guard. Moyle looks stuck. Emily had trapped one of Moyle’s arms. Half the round has bled away w/ Moyle on her back. She needs to change something now. Whitmire continues working from half guard. With a min left Moyle reclaims guard near the cage but Whitmire stands and passes. She stays heavy, stacking Moyle and landing shots to the bell. Whitmire got the decision win.

