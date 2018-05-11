UFC 224 Ceremonial Weigh-In Video

Today’s UFC 224 early weigh-ins saw a significant amount of drama when touted women’s strawweight Mackenzie Dern missed weight by an astonishing seven pounds for her main card bout against Amanda Bobby Cooper at tomorrow’s pay-per-view event from Rio.

The monster miss caused Dern to be fined 10 percent of her purse by CABMMA (the Brazilian athletic commission presiding over the event) and an additional 20 percent by the UFC themselves, but perhaps more damning was the fact that it was Dern’s third time missing the strawweight non-title fight weight of 116 pounds in only six professional MMA bouts.

As expected, Cooper called her out for her unprofessionalism, and the rest of MMA Twitter, of course, did the same.

The spotlight would expectedly be on the women’s bantamweight championship fight between Amanda Nunes and Raquel Pennington in the UFC 224 main event, but with both fighters making weight effectively, all of the focus is on the hype Dern brings and her inability to make weight consistently.

That could lead to a tense staredown with Cooper at this afternoon’s ceremonial weigh-ins, which you can watch streaming live at 4 p.m EST/1 p.m. PST below: