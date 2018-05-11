Mackenzie Dern Misses Weight For UFC 224

Mackenzie Dern missed weight for her scheduled bout at the UFC 224 pay-per-view event.

Dern is slated to take on Amanda Cooper in a women’s strawweight bout as part of the main card of UFC 224. UFC officials held the weigh-ins for UFC 224 on Friday, May 11, 2018.

At the early weigh-ins, it was revealed that Dern missed weight by weighing in at 123 pounds.

Dern was supposed to weigh in at the strawweight (116 max.) limit for her fight at this upcoming event. It should be noted that Cooper did make weight by weighing at 116 pounds.

Keep in mind that the Brazilian commission must also sanction the bout before the fight can be deemed official. It turns out that this bout will go on as planned as a strawweight bout despite Dern missing weight by seven pounds.

Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Cooper will go ahead per the Brazilian commission. #UFC224 — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) May 11, 2018

Dern, who holds a pro-MMA record of 6-0, made her promotional debut against Ashley Yoder in March at the UFC 222 pay-per-view event where she scored a split decision win.

Prior to that, she made her MMA debut under the Legacy banner and even competed under the Invicta FC banner where she beat Kaline Medeiros via an armbar in round three back in December of 2017.

UFC 224 is set to take place on Saturday, May 12, 2018, at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Amanda Nunes vs. Raquel Pennington in a female bantamweight title fight will headline this event while Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza vs. Kelvin Gastelum in a middleweight bout will serve as the co-headliner.



Stay tuned to LowKickMMA for the latest on this developing story.