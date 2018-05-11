Amanda Cooper Destroys Mackenzie Dern For Massive Weight Miss

Mackenzie Dern missed weight by a whopping seven pounds for her UFC 224 bout with opponent Amanda Bobby Cooper earlier today.

Not surprisingly, Cooper wasn’t happy and has since called out rising star Dern on social media. Dern came in at 123 pounds for a 115-pound strawweight bout (which she could have made weight at 116 pounds for), but Cooper accepted the catchweight fight regardless.

Cooper took to Twitter immediately following the news of Dern’s botched weight cut, and didn’t hold her tongue while doing so:

Not shocked @MackenzieDern missed weight but 7.4lbs over is a disgrace to all professionals. She’s not getting out of this fight that easy. Fight is still on. ABCNation get ready. #ufc224 strawweight vs flyweight tomorrow night in Brazil — Amanda Bobby Cooper (@ABCnation115) May 11, 2018

This marks the third time in Dern’s professional MMA career that she’s missed the strawweight limit. Dern will now forfeit 10 percent of her show money from the athletic commission and 20 percent from the UFC to Cooper as punishment for missing weight.

Cooper, 23, even predicted Dern would have trouble making weight in the weeks leading into their UFC 224 showdown. Dern and Cooper will fight regardless on the main card of Saturday’s UFC 224.

Will Dern’s botched weight cut affect her performance against Cooper on Saturday?

Do you agree with Cooper that Dern’s extra seven pounds makes her a “disgrace to all professionals”?