UFC Reveals Sizable Fine For Mackenzie Dern

Mackenzie Dern will pay for her latest weight miss.

Dern missed weight by an alarming seven pounds earlier today for her scheduled strawweight bout with Amanda Bobby Cooper at tomorrow’s (Sat., May 12, 2018) UFC 224 from the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Although the fight will go on after Cooper agreed to still fight her in a catchweight bout according to CABMMA (the Brazilian athletic commission for MMA) official Cristiano Sampaio, Dern will be fined the standard 10 percent of her purse, which in turns goes to Cooper.

However, that won’t be the extent of her punishment, as MMAFighting.com has reported that the UFC also handed Dern an additional 20 percent fine for missing weight, which will also go to Cooper. The additional sanction resulted in a total 30 percent of her overall pay going to Cooper.

Dern has had repeated issues with making the strawweight limit of 115 pounds in the past, twice missing weight and even competed at women’s flyweight during her climb up the ranks towards her UFC debut this March, a decision win over Ashley Yoder at UFC 222. There, she made weight, but when she made a quick turnaround to face Cooper in the country of her heritage, the results were the opposite with the massive miss.

Dern has also made headlines in recent weeks for her highly-publicized split from the MMA Lab in Arizona, where reputed head coach John Crouch reportedly asked her to leave the team due to issues with commitment, to which she responded she wasn’t fond of training every day and wanted to live her life on the beach as well.

If she wants to be the star the UFC is building her up as, however, she’ll have to clean up her scale issues sooner rather than later.

Today, she’s just going to be a lot lighter in the pocketbook.