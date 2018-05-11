Social Media Slams Mackenzie Dern For Latest Scale Fail

By
Matt McNulty
-
0
SHARE

The MMA world was left scratching its collective head after news broke of Mackenzie Dern’s botched weight cut after coming in at a whopping seven pounds overweight for the strawweight limit prior to her main card bout againstAmanda Bobby Cooper at tomorrow’s UFC 224 from Rio.

While Dern’s UFC 224 opponent  has accepted the fight at catchweight, she as well as many others in the MMA community took to Twitter to offer their two cents over Dern coming in at 123 pounds for a 115-pound fight:

Dern will forfeit a percentage of her show purse to Cooper and the Commission overseeing UFC 224 in Brazil. Friday marks Dern’s third botched weight cut in her professional MMA career.

NEXT: Eddie Alvarez Insists Dustin Poirier Rematch ‘Doesn’t Even Excite Him'

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR