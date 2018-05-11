Social Media Slams Mackenzie Dern For Latest Scale Fail

The MMA world was left scratching its collective head after news broke of Mackenzie Dern’s botched weight cut after coming in at a whopping seven pounds overweight for the strawweight limit prior to her main card bout againstAmanda Bobby Cooper at tomorrow’s UFC 224 from Rio.

While Dern’s UFC 224 opponent has accepted the fight at catchweight, she as well as many others in the MMA community took to Twitter to offer their two cents over Dern coming in at 123 pounds for a 115-pound fight:

Mackenzie Dern came in at 123 pounds – seven pounds north of the strawweight non-title limit – for her fight against Amanda Cooper at #UFC224. Cooper has not yet weighed in. Stay tuned … https://t.co/jx3nN335hR pic.twitter.com/Rh55FxbyF0 — MMAjunkie (@MMAjunkie) May 11, 2018

So much talent and potential, but the MMA work ethic just doesn't appear to be there yet. Hard not to feel badly for Amanda Cooper, who just wrapped the training camp of her life and now may not be able to compete. https://t.co/rVyiL1ljil — Jon Anik (@Jon_Anik) May 11, 2018

7lb!!! What the hell 🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️ this isn't the first time she's missed by so much. Maybe she should be fighting at 125 if she's consistently going to miss 🤷🏻‍♀️ I feel sorry for Amanda Cooper who was professional enough to make weight here. 7lb is fucking huge @ 115 https://t.co/zeYNv0I9MZ — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) May 11, 2018

Wow. Eight pounds over. As a pro fighter, you have to make weight. #UFC224 https://t.co/oNG2s5JH2X — The Mane Event™ (@EliasTheodorou) May 11, 2018

Our sport, AC’s and promoters, need to really start to consider doing something about fighters coming overweight. A trend is building up where fighters don’t care enough & rather pay their fine, while increasing their odds to win by doing so. Unfair, unprofessional & dangerous! — Eduardo Alonso (@eduardo_alonso) May 11, 2018

All fighters should make weight. It’s part of your job. But it’s absolutely ridiculous that any percent of the fine goes to the commission and not ALL to the opponent. https://t.co/pxJKq13DWW — Brad Tavares (@BradTavares) May 11, 2018

Savage but true. 🤣 https://t.co/5dwyLs43Db — Corey Anderson UFC (@CoreyA_MMA) May 11, 2018

Yo 7 pounds did she even try that's crazy — Mike "Biggie" Rhodes (@TeamRocBiggie) May 11, 2018

Not shocked @MackenzieDern missed weight but 7.4lbs over is a disgrace to all professionals. She’s not getting out of this fight that easy. Fight is still on. ABCNation get ready. #ufc224 strawweight vs flyweight tomorrow night in Brazil — Amanda Bobby Cooper (@ABCnation115) May 11, 2018

Gastelum, Lineker, and Dern on the same damn main card. This is genius. — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) May 11, 2018

Mackenzie Dern is the 11th UFC fighter to miss weight so far in 2018. Reminder that previous fighters from that group are 5-0, while the other five didn't compete. #UFC224 — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) May 11, 2018

Dern will forfeit a percentage of her show purse to Cooper and the Commission overseeing UFC 224 in Brazil. Friday marks Dern’s third botched weight cut in her professional MMA career.