Tom Aspinall’s Frustration Boils Over: “Give Me a Fight!” While Twisting Frying Pan Like Strongman Eddie Hall

Tom Aspinall is tired of waiting.

We’re closing in on a full year since Aspinall last stepped inside the Octagon, defending his interim heavyweight championship against Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304 in Manchester. Sadly, we’re seemingly no closer to his long-awaited unification clash with undisputed heavyweight king Jon Jones now than we were then. And frankly, Aspinall is fed up.

In a recent video on the heavyweight star’s YouTube channel, Aspinall pleaded for the UFC to get him a fight with somebody.

“Give me a fight,” Aspinall said. “Give me a fight. Somebody give me a fight. “

Of course, that’s not all that Aspinall did in the video below. He also showed off his incredible grip strength by taking a page out of strongman Eddie Hall’s playbook and bending a frying pan with his bare hands.

After seeing that, you can’t really blame Jon Jones for being hesitant to sign on the dotted line.

Tom Aspinall ‘Sworn to secrecy’ about his next fight

With fans growing frustrated over the lack of news, Aspinall did attempt to quell some of the concerns, revealing that he’s well aware of what’s going on behind the scenes and seemed to suggest that he knows a bit more than what he’s allowed to say.

“I know everyone wants fight news, but I do know what’s happening now,” Aspinall said. “I have been sworn to secrecy for a little bit, so stay tuned… but there will be news coming, hopefully very soon.”

Hopefully, that big news will be that Aspinall finally gets his shot to shine against ‘Bones’ later this year. Anything else would almost certainly draw the ire of fight fans who are running low on patience with Dana White and Co. when it comes to booking the fights they want to see.