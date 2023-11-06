Tyson Fury tipped to retire following controversial fight with Francis Ngannou: ‘Realistically, that might be him now’

Off the back of his controversial split decision win over former UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou last month, undisputed WBC heavyweight boxing titleholder, Tyson Fury has been backed to potentially hang up his gloves once more – by his brother, Shane, who claimed that the 35-year-old could very well call time on his career.

Fury, the current undisputed WBC heavyweight champion, returned to the ring back in October in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, battling over the course of 10 hard-fought rounds against Batié knockout artist, Ngannou.

And emerging with a close, contentious split decision victory over the professional debutante, Tyson Fury’s performance has so-far been slated and dissected by those within both the mixed martial arts and boxing communities.

Suffering a massive knockdown in the third round, Tyson Fury was sent to the canvas for the first time since his first of three bouts with former WBC heavyweight champion, Deontay Wilder years ago, however, managed to survive and punch himself to a split judging win in the desert.

Seeing an immediate December 23. turnaround against fellow heavyweight champion, Oleksandr Usyk in a slated heavyweight title unification fight, Fury is instead expected to fight the Ukraine native in February of next year, as he deals with two cuts suffered against Ngannou, as well as significant swelling.

Tyson Fury tipped to weigh up future once more

However, according to Fury’s brother, Shane, he would not be at all shocked if the WBC gold holder once more called time on his illustrious career.



“Listen, it was a combination of a lot of things,” Shane Fury told Boxing King Media. “It was a combination of having twelve months out of the ring and having your trainer with you, trying to put your bad habits right that you have learnt in the last ten months, and the man [Francis Ngannou] being a lot better than what he thought he was going to be.”

“Realistically, that might be Tyson now, I’m hoping not but at the end fot he day, he is 35 years old and people go overnight,” Fury explained. “I’m hoping that’s not Tyson because you see him much different in the gym. It was chalk and cheese, I’m hoping that’s not the case.”



As far as Ngannou is concerned in the immediate aftermath of the bout, he has called for a rematch with Fury, potentially with WBC heavyweight spoils on the line next year.

Do you expect Tyson Fury to hang up his gloves after his win over Francis Ngannou?