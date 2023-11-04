Photos – Tyson Fury sports major black eye week on from brutal fight with Ex-UFC star Francis Ngannou

Tyson Fury is still sporting a large black eye following fight with Francis Ngannou last weekend in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Ngannou’s stock has never been high after his incredible performance against reigning WBC heavyweight champion, Fury. The boxing debutant would drop Fury and would win multiple rounds throughout the fight. This is even more impressive considering the general consensus would be that Ngannou would stand no chance.

Fury did seem to be troubled by Ngannou’s punching power, during the knockdown of course, but also throughout the contest ‘The Gypsy King’ seemed to be a little hurt at times.

Following the contest, Fury would give credit to Ngannou for his performance –

“He’s a very awkward man and he’s a good puncher, and I respect him a lot, before the fight and afterward,” Fury said. “He was very awkward, he wasn’t coming forward, he was just standing back waiting for me to land my punches and then counter. He’s a good fighter! He’s given probably one of me toughest fights in the last 10 years.” (H/T Bad Left Hook)

I’ve been out of the ring a long time again, 11 months in between fights, and you can see it in here — ring rust, everything. No excuses. Francis is a good fighter and he caught me with some good punches. Fair play to him, “he continued. “He cut me across the eye there, I don’t know that was, a left hook or a headbutt or something, I’m not sure. But it was a good, rough fight. Perfect.”

Tyson Fury’s black eye

Visible facial bruising could be seen on Fury’s face following the fight, and is still there a week on.

Tyson Fury continues to sport a black eye during an outing on Wednesday, 4 days after his controversial win against Francis Ngannou

🔗: https://t.co/mkKlFnhA4y pic.twitter.com/jUwKenOZ7V — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) November 3, 2023 Images of Tyson fury’s black eye

Fury seems to be set on facing Oleksandr Usyk next in what would be a cash for undisputed.

Do would want to see Tyson Fury Vs. Francis Ngannou II?