Tyson Fury shocked by decision loss to Oleksandr Usyk: ‘I thought I won by at least three rounds’

Former undisputed WBC heavyweight kingpin, Tyson Fury has claimed he believed he won tonight’s rematch clash with Oleksandr Usyk by “at least three rounds” in their championship re-run — after exiting the ring following his second consecutive decision loss to the Ukrainian.

Fury, a former undisputed WBC heavyweight champion, returned to the ring tonight for the first time since May, where he dropped a closer split decision defeat to the above-mentioned, Usyk — who became the first undisputed heavyweight world champion in the ‘four-belt era’ with his success.

And tonight, dropping a unanimous decision loss despite a bright and much more active start in the opening quarter of the pairing, Fury stormed from the squared circle in disappointment following the confirmation of the result, believing he had won the rematch by more than two rounds.

Tyson Fury claims he believed he beat Oleksandr Usyk by “at least 3 rounds”

“I swear to God, I thought I won it by at least three rounds,” Tyson Fury told former coach, Ben Davison backstage following his loss to Oleksandr Usyk.

Tyson Fury reacts to his rematch defeat to Oleksandr Usyk 🗣️ #UsykFury2 x #RiyadhSeason pic.twitter.com/CZtbQJKPGw — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) December 21, 2024

Nevertheless, receiving props for his performance by former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor, Fury’s promoter — Queensberry Promotions leader, Frank Warren claimed he was “dumbfounded” by the scorecards submitted following the heavyweight title rematch.

“I’m dumbfounded,” Frank Warren told TNT Sports. “They [the judges] gave him (Tyson Fury) four rounds out of the 12 rounds, which is impossible. I mean, I’ve been around a long time and I know I’m biased, but one judge didn’t give him any round from round six onwards. Not one round, look. How can that be? That’s impossible. And the same with the other judge here. They give him one round at the last at the last six and the same here with this guy.”

“It’s crazy, you know, and I’m not, I’m calm and collected. I’m not screaming and shouting. That is a nonsense. Everybody along that front row there, including, and their places were long as pipes, the management of Usyk and everybody along the (front and Oscar De La Hoya and I had him winning by three, four rounds.”