Sean O’Malley reveals drastic approach change ahead of UFC return: ‘I just need a detox’

Former undisputed bantamweight champion, Sean O’Malley has confirmed he plans to delete and remove himself from all forms of social media in the new year as he gears up for a return to the UFC in the coming months.

O’Malley, who has been out of action since September, most recently headlined Noche UFC at the Las Vegas Sphere, suffering a title fight loss against the streaking, Merab Dvalishvili in a one-sided unanimous decision loss.

Dropping his championship to boot following a pair of successful victories against both Aljamain Sterling and Marlon Vera in title clash settings, O’Malley has also missed out on a UFC 311 return against the Georgian — who has instead been booked to take on the unbeaten, Umar Nurmagomedov in California at the turn of the year.

Sean O’Malley plans to ditch social media ahead of UFC return

Still planning a timely return to competition off the back of his second professional loss, Dana White’s Contender Series product, O’Malley revealed a change in strategy for his next fight camp — as he plans to ditch social media in the new year.

2025 l am deleting all my social medias off my phone until my next fight,” Sean O’Malley wrote in an Instagram Story.

“My team will be running my socials,” Sean O’Malley continued. “We will still make content but I just need a detox from my phone. Going to focus on reaching my full potential as an athlete and a father.”

Offered a route back to the Octagon in the coming months, former undisputed champion, Petr Yan welcomed the chance to fight O’Malley over the course of five rounds, following his shutout win over another ex-titleholder, Deiveson Figueiredo in Macau earlier this quarter.

“You know, if (Nurmagomedov title shot) is going to happen, I would lean towards a rematch with Sean O’Malley, but I don’t know what’s going on with him,” Petr Yan told “The Ariel Helwani Show” through an interpreter on Tuesday. “He’s out for nine to 12 months, so maybe he got pregnant.”