Tyron Woodley has reacted for the first time to news breaking that he is set to box Jake Paul on Showtime pay-per-view this summer.

‘The Chosen One’ will square off against Paul in a 190lb professional boxing bout set for August 28.

Paul took to social media to confirm reports of the fight this morning, he wrote.

“Dear, @TWooodley thanks for being the second MMA fighter on my hit list. August 28th the 5x UFC champion is getting knocked out by a Disney actor.”

August 28th the 5x UFC champion is getting knocked out by a Disney actor. pic.twitter.com/MHhMMp9EGl — GOTCHA HAT (@jakepaul) June 1, 2021

Woodley has been speaking to ESPN reporter, Ariel Helwani about his upcoming fight with Paul which he believes will be the easiest of his career.

“”Easiest fight of my career & biggest purse of my career all in one night,” Woodley said. “Basically, they brought me in to take out the trash. Can’t wait to shut this b*tch up. This is getting done for the culture, the whole MMA/boxing community, to rid this guy of combat sports.” – Woodley”

Paul is currently 3-0 as a professional boxer after picking up knockout wins against internet celebrity AnESONGib and former NBA player Nate Robinson as well as former MMA champion Ben Askren who is a good friend of Woodley’s.

Woodley was cut from the UFC after losing to Vicente Luque at UFC 260 in March. The defeat stretched Woodley’s winless run to four. ‘T-Wood’ previously lost against Kamaru Usman, Gilbert Burns, and Colby Covington in consecutive fights. He’ll be making his boxing debut when he squares off against Jake Paul on August 28.

Do you think Tyron Woodley will get the win against Jake Paul on August 28?