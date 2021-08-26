Tyron Woodley is a no-nonsense competitor who holds his family in high regard, and more specifically his mother. His mom has been by his side from his time fighting for the UFC title, defending it and now getting ready for his boxing debut against the polarizing Jake Paul.

During his recent pre-fight press conference alongside Paul and the other fights on the upcoming boxing card, verbal sparks flew between Woodley and Paul which then extended to their respective camps. The tables turned when a teammate of Paul got into a verbal squabble with Woodley’s mother, who was sitting in the audience alongside the media in attendance.

The heated altercation turned up a level after Woodley nearly got involved, and attempted to charge at the Paul team member who got into it with his mother. After cooling off backstage, Woodley spoke with reporters about the incident and his thoughts regarding the face-to-face encounter between his mother and one of Paul’s teammates.

“At the end of the day, they (Jake Paul’s camp) didn’t like what I said which was the truth, so they started going back-and-forth (with my mother),” Woodley said. “I don’t care if you kill my friend, I’m never gonna speak on somebody’s mama. Never gonna have no conversation with her. Disrespect off the top.”

“They shouldn’t have said nothing. I’m trying to do my face-off and I hear him going back-and-forth with my mom. Anytime someone is going back-and-forth with her, that’s unacceptable.”

The animosity between Paul and Woodley has reached new heights in recent weeks, with both looking to get into each other’s heads ahead of the highly-anticipated bout. Woodley will be making his boxing debut after a successful UFC career, and has trained with boxing Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather in preparation for the fight.

Did Jake Paul’s team cross the line with Tyron Woodley and his Mom?