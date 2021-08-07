Jake Paul has jokingly retired from boxing after Dana White criticized his level of opposition and claimed the YouTuber is losing his appeal.

“I just don’t see it happening,” White said about working with Jake Paul on the “FULL SEND PODCAST.” “I don’t hate the kid. Is he f*cking annoying? Yeah, he’s annoying. He’s out there trying to make that money, and his shelf life is very f*cking short.”

“The media isn’t really following him as much as they did in the beginning,” White added. “The schtick is getting old. I think for him to get the media back, he’s gonna have to fight somebody. They’re tired of the schtick. ‘Hey, it’s me, I weigh 190, and I want to fight these guys that weigh 170, 155, and they’re wrestling, and they’re 40 f*cking years old, and they haven’t won a fight in three f*cking years.’

“If he wants to be taken seriously now by the real media, I think he needs to fight a real fight.” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

Paul took to social media to react to White’s comments and jokingly retired from the sport of boxing.

“Dana White said this morning that I’m losing my appeal and that my shelf life is very short,” Paul wrote on Twitter. “Because of this, I have given up my life and now am an employee of my brothers company – Maverick Enterprises. Thank you all, it’s been a fun journey.”

Dana White said this morning that I’m losing my appeal and that my shelf life is very short.



Because of this, I have given up my life and now am an employee of my brothers company – Maverick Enterprises.



Thank you all, it’s been a fun journey. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 5, 2021

The 24-year-old then posted a video that compares the number of hits he gets on google to that of the UFC’s biggest star, Conor McGregor.

SoOOoo @danawhite



DoEs DiS mEaN uR Big StAr CoNoR @TheNotoriousMMA LoSiNg aPpEaL ?! pic.twitter.com/WgG3695ol8 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 5, 2021

Paul is set to square off against former UFC champion, Tyron Woodley on August 29. If he’s successful against ‘The Chosen One’ a fight with Tyson Fury’s younger brother, Tommy Fury, appears to be on the cards.

Do you think Jake Paul has a short shelf life in boxing?