Tyron Woodley Lays Out ‘Perfect Scenario’ With Tremendous Four-Fight Plan

Tyron Woodley wants to get back to work inside the Octagon, and he wants to do so in a big way.

Woodley hasn’t fought since March when he lost the UFC welterweight title to Kamaru Usman. Usman dominated Woodley for five rounds in the UFC 235 co-main event. Now, speaking to “The Ariel Helwani MMA Show,” Woodley has laid out his “perfect scenario” for his return, which includes four phenomenal fights. (H/T MMA Junkie)

“My perfect scenario, to be honest: I want to fight the best the UFC has to offer right now,” Woodley said. “I want to fight obviously Colby, I want to fight Usman, (expletive) I want to fight Israel Adesanya after I wipe out the division. If I can get past that test, I want to fight Khabib (Nurmagomedov).”

One potential opponent that isn’t on Woodley’s list, and the most likely of candidates, is Leon Edwards. However, this is an underwhelming matchup for “T-Wood,” who wants to fight a bigger name.

“The (expletive) up part is my son was like, ‘Who is that?,’” Woodley said of Edwards. “My kids know everybody. They play the video game, so when you got to explain to somebody who the person is and how good they really are, I have to pump up to the fact, to the people, and to the peers on how dope Leon is, because he is dope.

“He got super crazy strategic striking, super sharp, great cardio. He has good IQ, switched things around in the (Rafael dos Anjos fight), in the middle of the fight, so he’s dope as (expletive) as a fighter, but I’m going to have to sell the fact on how dope he is.”

What do you think about Woodley’s four-fight plan? Do you think he’ll land any of them?