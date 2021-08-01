Many notable names in the world of MMA have reacted to AJ McKee’s quick submission victory over Patricio Freire.

In the main event of Bellator 263, McKee challenged “Pitbull” for the Bellator Featherweight Championship. This title fight also served as the final bout of the Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix. The winner received $1 million and the grand prix title.

McKee dropped Freire with a headkick and some punches. He celebrated prematurely but locked up a guillotine choke to put Freire to sleep. McKee is your new Bellator Featherweight Champion.

Here are some reactions from the MMA community following McKee’s emphatic victory.

AJ McKee is that dude!!!!!! My goodness — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) August 1, 2021

Oh my word.



A.J. McKee has submitted Patricio Pitbull in the first. Standing guillotine. No tap. Out cold.



A superstar is born. 18-0. New 145 champ. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 1, 2021

A.J. McKee vs. Patricio Pitbull 2 at 155lbs for Pitbull's LW title. That's the move. Let's do this, Bellator. #Bellator263 — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) August 1, 2021

Legit super star vibes from AJ McKee. Not an easy sport to become one in, but he's got the full package. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) August 1, 2021

Scott Coker says the main event was electric. He thought Pitbull was luring him in the beginning but agrees that McKee dominated that fight. Says AJ McKee became a star tonight. #Bellator263 — Denise Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) August 1, 2021

The highest of high stakes right now for AJ McKee



-$1 million

-Featherweight title

-Remaining undefeated

-Beating the greatest fighter in Bellator history — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) August 1, 2021

McKee stunned Pitbull with a left headkick. He briefly celebrated prematurely, thinking Pitbull was done, but then finished the job with the standing guillotine.



To appreciate that fully is to understand the roll Pitbull has been on. That is supremely impressive stuff from AJ. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 1, 2021

With the victory over “Pitbull” McKee improves his perfect pro MMA record to 18-0. This is Freire’s first loss since Aug. 2016.