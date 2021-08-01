18-0. The new undisputed Bellator featherweight champion. The featherweight World Grand Prix victor. A.J. ”The Mercenary’ McKee has realized the dream on home soil — submitting Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire with a wicked opening round standing guillotine at Bellator 263.

Massive ovation for McKee early in the opening minute as the Long Beach native looks to target Pitbull’s orthodox lead left with a series of kicks.

Launching a massive left high-kick, McKee wobbled and then dropped Pitbull before latching onto a standing guillotine choke — submitting the reigning champion in the very first round.

Check out the highlights from McKee’s championship-winning effort below.

can’t make the mistake to celebrate early but the wherewithal to hop on the choke right after he realized the fight was still going on….. veteran presence from a young superstar. pic.twitter.com/UksEOlt6js — Davidson Baker (@DaveBake_) August 1, 2021