18-0. The new undisputed Bellator featherweight champion. The featherweight World Grand Prix victor. A.J. ”The Mercenary’ McKee has realized the dream on home soil — submitting Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire with a wicked opening round standing guillotine at Bellator 263.
Massive ovation for McKee early in the opening minute as the Long Beach native looks to target Pitbull’s orthodox lead left with a series of kicks.
Launching a massive left high-kick, McKee wobbled and then dropped Pitbull before latching onto a standing guillotine choke — submitting the reigning champion in the very first round.
Check out the highlights from McKee’s championship-winning effort below.