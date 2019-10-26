Twitter Reacts To Demian Maia Putting Ben Askren To Sleep At UFC Singapore

Spread the word!













In the main event of this morning’s (Sat. October 26, 2019) UFC Singapore event, elite grapplers Demian Maia and Ben Askren went head-to-head with one another.

Askren entered the contest fresh off the first defeat of his mixed martial arts (MMA) career. In his second UFC bout this past July, Askren stepped into the Octagon with Jorge Masvidal, who finished “Funky” in five seconds with an opening flying knee for the fastest knockout in UFC history. He was hoping to get back on track with a solid victory over Maia.

As for the Brazilian, he entered the contest after having racked up a two-fight win streak. Before that, he was on a three-fight losing streak to 170-pound elite wrestlers Tyron Woodley, Kamaru Usman, and Colby Covington. A victory over Askren would’ve put Maia right back into the title hunt mix.

In the fight, both men landed some hard shots on one another, but the grappling exchanges on the ground kept fans on the edge of their seats. However, in the third round, Askren got a takedown that Maia swept, took full mount, and was able to lock in a rear-naked choke. Askren was subsequently put to sleep.

Check out how the mixed martial arts (MMA) community reacted to Maia choking out Askren below.

Damn. Styles make freaking fights! #UFCSingapore — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 26, 2019

That fight was incredible.



Demian Maia pulls off the third round submission in a true chess match. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) October 26, 2019

Demian Maia submits Ben Askren via RNC in the 3rd. First sub loss of Askren’s career.



Really fun fight. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 26, 2019

Demian Maia submits Ben Askren in the third round in Singapore! Askren went to his wrestling often, and Maia made him pay. Askren went out from the RNC. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) October 26, 2019

Parabens @demianmaia mostrando a superioridade do Jiu-jitsu sempre!! — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) October 26, 2019

Levels, Bjj will always beat wrestling #UFCSingapore October 26, 2019

Demian Maia chokes out Ben Askren with a rear naked choke in their main event at #UFCSingapore.



Maia’s grappling was on point throughout the fight and he finally wrapped up the submission. — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) October 26, 2019

Ben skill set is top 25 at best #UFCSingapore — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) October 26, 2019

Damnnn!! Maia with the 1 handed RNC🤯



Surprised Askren wanted to go for the takedown when he was actually winning the striking exchanges and considering how dangerous Maia is.



This fight was definitely more intriguing than I thought. #UFCSingapore — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) October 26, 2019

Incredible fight fellas! Maia is filthy with it! https://t.co/bvG5LrihJr — Frankie Edgar (@FrankieEdgar) October 26, 2019

So I’m gonna be one of the few to say and ask this…

How good is Colby Covington then?? #UFCSingapore — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 26, 2019

What did you make of Maia choking out Askren in Singapore?