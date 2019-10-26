Twitter Reacts To Demian Maia Putting Ben Askren To Sleep At UFC Singapore

In the main event of this morning’s (Sat. October 26, 2019) UFC Singapore event, elite grapplers Demian Maia and Ben Askren went head-to-head with one another.
Askren entered the contest fresh off the first defeat of his mixed martial arts (MMA) career. In his second UFC bout this past July, Askren stepped into the Octagon with Jorge Masvidal, who finished “Funky” in five seconds with an opening flying knee for the fastest knockout in UFC history. He was hoping to get back on track with a solid victory over Maia.
As for the Brazilian, he entered the contest after having racked up a two-fight win streak. Before that, he was on a three-fight losing streak to 170-pound elite wrestlers Tyron Woodley, Kamaru Usman, and Colby Covington. A victory over Askren would’ve put Maia right back into the title hunt mix.
In the fight, both men landed some hard shots on one another, but the grappling exchanges on the ground kept fans on the edge of their seats. However, in the third round, Askren got a takedown that Maia swept, took full mount, and was able to lock in a rear-naked choke. Askren was subsequently put to sleep.
Check out how the mixed martial arts (MMA) community reacted to Maia choking out Askren below.
What did you make of Maia choking out Askren in Singapore?
