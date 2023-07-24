Former U.S. President Donald Trump credited much of his success in the state of Florida to recently-retired UFC star and outspoken supporter, Jorge Masvidal.

Fans inside the T-Mobile Arena were shocked to see Trump, who had recently been indicted on 37 different charges, including obstruction and unlawful retention of defense information, walk through the tunnel to take in the action at UFC 290 earlier this month. As it turns out, the 45th President of the United States spoke with Jim Norton and Matt Serra earlier that day, detailing his relationship with the UFC, Dana White, and many of the promotion’s biggest stars.

Speaking about one of his most loyal supporters, Jorge Masvidal, Trump suggested that the campaigning ‘Gamebred’ did on his behalf in the state of Florida played a big role in him taking the state during his re-election bid.

“Jorge Masvidal… You know why I love him? I love people that like me, he liked me,” Trump said. “He’s a guy from Cuba, who got left alone in life at nine years old…

“Jorge’s a great guy, and he was campaigning for me. He was a big fan of mine, politically. And I’ll tell you, it had a big difference, I did phenomenally well in Miami and in all of Florida with the Hispanic population, and I credit a lot of that to Jorge, so we love Jorge.”

Colby’s entire character is worshipping Trump just for him to praise Usman and Masvidal first and then call him Coby lmao 😭 pic.twitter.com/4jkb4BoRIw — Miguel (@HorusReed) July 24, 2023

Donald Trump was also on hand at UFC 287 to see Jorge Masvial’s swansong. Following his unanimous decision loss to Gilbert Burns, ‘Gamebred’ dedicated a portion of his sort-of retirement speech to the embattled ex-President.

“Also I want to say, the greatest president in the history of the world, sitting right there,” Masvidal said whilst gesturing toward Trump. “I love that guy!” Masvidal continued, spurring the crowd into a chant of “Let’s go Brandon”, a coded political message meaning, ‘F*ck Joe Biden.’

Gamebred ( Jorge Masvidal) declares Donald Trump to be the best president in history, Ron DeSantis to be the greatest governor ever, and starts a "let's go Brandon" chant. pic.twitter.com/SuZm8FjSjF — Denise (@Likeshesays) April 9, 2023

Ironically, Donald Trump has also established a friendship with Masvidal’s former friend turned bitter rival Colby Covington and had nothing, but nice things to say about another former foe of ‘Gamebred,’ Kamaru Usman.

“This sport is interesting. I watched Usman. I think he’s a terrific guy, by the way,” Trump continued. “Terrific person and I only say that because when people say nice about me, I say nice about them, but he is a terrific [person] and a fantastic fighter.

Colby Covington is sobbing right now pic.twitter.com/nMMzQUS4SQ — Ben Davis (@BenTheBaneDavis) July 24, 2023

Between 2019 and 2022, the welterweight division became a big game of round robin with Jorge Masvidal, Colby Covington, and Kamaru Usman competing against one another five times during the three-year span. ‘Gamebred’ was the only one that failed to conjure up a victory during that timeframe.

Perhaps if he had spent more time in the gym rather than passing out MAGA fliers in downtown Miami…