Former duel-weight champion, Conor McGregor has criticized what he described as a “piss poor” fight between Belal Muhammad and one-time welterweight title challenger, Gilbert Burns at UFC 288 in a co-headlining, slot, poking fun at the Chicago native’s lopsided victory.

Taking co-main event status on a little over two weeks’ notice, Muhammad managed to extended his undefeated streak at the welterweight limit to 10 straight fights, landing a one-sided unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) victory over the streaking, Burns in Newark, New Jersey.

Conor McGregor trashes Belal Muhammad following UFC 288 victory

Criticized largely across social media for his cruising display against a clearly hampered and injured Niteroi native, Burns – Muhammad, who is now lined up to take on the winner of an expected welterweight title fight between Leon Edwards and Colby Covington later this year, was blasted by former two-division kingpin, McGregor on social media.

“That was a very poor bout,” Conor McGregor tweeted. “Piss poor.”

Sharing his thoughts in the immediate aftermath of his judging success against Kill Cliff FC staple, Burns, Muhammad claimed that he could defeat heavyweight champion, Jon Jones with an eight week training camp – before taking aim at the state of New Jersey.

“You give me eight weeks, I’ll beat Jon Jones,” Belal Muhammad told Joe Rogan during his Octagon interview at UFC 288. “You give me three weeks, I’ll beat any welterweight in the world… My first thoughts are; New Jersey, you suck. Leon (Edwards), Colby (Covington), I’m coming for both of you.”

Also taking aim at event headliner and fellow former two-weight champion, Henry Cejudo in the wake of his split decision (48-47, 47-48, 48-47) loss to Aljamain Sterling in their championship headliner, McGregor labelled the Olympic gold medalist a “stripper” in a heated post-event tirade on his official social media.