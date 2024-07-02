Veteran heavyweight Travis Browne released from UFC contract 7 years after last MMA fight

Perennial heavyweight contender, Travis Browne is officially no longer apart of the UFC roster, with promotional officials confirming the Hawaiian has been released from his contract, seven years following his most recent fight in mixed martial arts.

Browne, a perennial contender under the banner of the UFC, competed at the heavyweight limit during his tenure in the promotion – most recently taking on fellow Octagon alum, Aleksei Oleinik dropping a second round rear-naked choke submission loss to the Russian at UFC 213.

Travis Browne officially released from UFC contract

Ending his tenure in the midst of a four-fight losing run, Travis Browne – the long-time partner of inaugural UFC bantamweight champion, Ronda Rousey, competed at the monumental UFC 200 event in 2016, suffering a first round TKO defeat to former undisputed champion, Cain Velasquez.

And amid uncertainty over his fighting future following years of inactivity, promotional officials confirmed to MMA Fighting how Honolulu native, Browne had been released from his contract, seven years on from his most recent fight.

Travis Browne has been released from the UFC roster after his contract was completed, per UFC officials



Browne hasn’t fought since 2017 and I’ve not heard anything that he plans to compete again but he’s no longer with the UFC #UFC — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) July 2, 2024

Boasting an 18-7-1 professional record, Browne, known for his knockout ability and striking prowess, has stopped a total of 14 opponents via strikes, as well as racking up a further two submission finishes.

Making his organizational debut at the finale of The Ultimate Fighter 11 back in 2010, Browne has racked up notable Octagon wins over the likes of Stefan Struve, Gabriel Gonzaga, Alistair Overeem, Josh Barnett, Brendan Schaub, and his most recent win, finished Matt MItrione in a 2016 knockout victory.

Earning a pair of Fight of the Night post-fight bonuses, Browne took on former heavyweight champion, Andrei Arlovski in a memorable clash – who himself also departed the UFC following his decision loss to Martin Buday last weekend, as well as knockout kingpin, Derrick Lewis.

