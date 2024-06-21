Dana White claims it was ‘Impossible’ for Ronda Rousey to grow as a fighter during her UFC career

UFC CEO Dana White says it was impossible for Ronda Rousey to grow as a fighter while she was competing in the promotion.

Rousey was the first-ever woman the UFC signed and was the inaugural UFC bantamweight champion. She became a massive star in and outside of combat sports as she was finishing she fought quickly.

Dana White defends Ronda Rousey’s career downfall

However, White says that ended up hindering her, as he says Rousey couldn’t grow as a fighter which ultimately led to her downfall.

“What happened with Ronda was — Ronda was very unique in that she came in and put this thing on the world stage,” White explained on The Club Shay Shay podcast. “This thing being women fighting. She put it on the world stage at a level that nobody else could have done it. While she was doing what she was doing, building the sport and the UFC and women, all these other women were training to beat her. She had taken so much on her shoulders at the time, it was literally impossible for her to keep growing as a fighter during that period.”

After starting her career out 12-0 she lost her title to Holly Holm by KO in one of the biggest upsets in UFC history. She then returned a year later but suffered a 48-second knockout loss to Amanda Nunes and never fought again.

Dana White Says Ronda Rousey Did ‘Everything She Set Out To Do’

Even though Dana White says Ronda Rousey couldn’t grow in the UFC, the UFC CEO says she still was incredible for the promotion.

Rousey is still one of the top women fighters ever as she had defended the UFC title six times. With that, White says Rousey accomplished everything she wanted.

“I was sad that I wouldn’t work with her on a daily basis like we did but I felt like the timing was right,” White said about Rousey’s exit from the UFC. “She had done everything she set out to do. Not just for her and her career but what she did for women in fighting in general.”

Rousey finished her MMA career with a record of 12-2 and has notable wins over Cat Zingano, Miesha Tate, Liz Carmouche, and Julia Budd among others.