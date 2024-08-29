UFC Tampa: Tracy Cortez vs. Miranda Maverick Scheduled for Dec. 14, 2024

Tracy Cortez and Miranda Maverick are set to square off on December 14, as per MMA Junkie.

When it comes to notable prospects in women’s mixed martial arts, Tracy Cortez and Miranda Maverick are right up there. They’ve both had some incredible wins inside the octagon, and they’ve both been tipped to push for a title in the next couple of years.

In terms of this fight, it was initially supposed to take place in July. However, the promotion decided to put Tracy Cortez in an even more important spot against Rose Namajunas in a fight that she ultimately lost.

For Miranda Maverick, however, this is a bout she didn’t want to let slip through her fingers. So, as confirmed by MMA Junkie after initially being announced by Maverick on social media, it seems as if it’s full steam ahead to December in Tampa, Florida.

“@rosenamajunas got it last time; now its my turn. I have a long time until the fight which means I have a long time to keep getting better. I suggest she leaves her eyelashes at home.… pic.twitter.com/iOl6EeudaC — FightCrack (@FightCrack) August 27, 2024

This is certainly the kind of contest that will get fans excited. They both have pretty interesting styles and when they get into the cage, it’ll be interesting to see how they match up with one another. It’s not like one win here is going to vault them into championship contention, but it’ll definitely put them back on the radar of the matchmakers.

Plus, flyweight is looking pretty open right now. We’re going to get some clarity on the division soon when Alexa Grasso defends the strap against Valentina Shevchenko but beyond that, a couple of impressive finishes could see anyone getting fast-tracked into a position of real prominence.