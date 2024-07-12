Video – Tracy Cortez cuts off hair to make 126lbs weight for UFC Denver fight with Rose Namajunas

Slated to headline her first promotional event tomorrow night on short-notice, surging flyweight contender, Tracy Cortez was forced to shed some significant hair during today’s official weigh-ins, to successfully tip the scales for her main event fight with Rose Namajunas at UFC Denver.

Cortez, who currently holds the number eleven rank in the official flyweight rankings, returns tomorrow night in her premiere main event bout since joining the promotion, fresh from a decision win over Jasmine Jasaduvicius at Noche UFC last September.

And replacing Maycee Barber in tomorrow’s return to Colorado for the organization, Tracy Cortez initially missed weight by half a pound for herfight with former two-time strawweight champion, Namajunas – coming in at 126.5lbs for the main event clash.

Tracy Cortez cuts her hair to make weight for UFC Denver

Continuing to cut weight following the use of a screening box, Cortez came back to the scales on her second attempt – with her hair in hand, cutting off her locks to successfully tip the scales at 126lbs for her fight with Namajunas – whilst holding back tears.

Boasting an impressive unbeaten Octagon record spanning seven straight fights, former Invicta FC prospect, Cortez has chalked up notable victories in the UFC over the likes of Mariya Agapova, Melissa Gatto, and Vanessa Melo – to go with a decision win over Erin Blanchfield during their time under the Shannon Knapp-led all-female organization.

Sidelined since landing her first victory in a flyweight drop earlier this year, former gold holder, Namajunas defeated Amanda Ribas in a unanimous decision headliner back in March at the UFC Apex facility.

Herself successfully making weight for her return, Namajunas came in under the championship limit for her non-title bout with Cortez in Denver, tipping the scales at 124.75lbs as the first fighter to weigh in this morning officially.

