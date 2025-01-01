Tony Ferguson lays out plans for 2025: ‘I aim to show you something you’ve never seen before’

Faltering former interim UFC lightweight kingpin, Tony Ferguson has once more shut down numerous calls for a retirement from combat sports, claiming in the new year, he plans to bring a whole new approach which fans have never seen from him before.

Ferguson, who set the record for most consecutive Octagon defeats back in the summer, dropped a staggering eighth successive loss in a rear-naked choke defeat to Michael Chiesa in a rescheduled welterweight clash on the main card of UFC Abu Dhabi.

The defeat saw Oxnard veteran, Ferguson surpass former duel-weight champion, B.J. Penn for the most straight losses in the history of the promotion — during his last faltering run, adding to losses against Paddy Pimblett, King Green, Nate Diaz, Michael Chandler, Beneil Dariush, Charles Oliveira, and Justin Gaethje.

However, maintaining he had no plans to retire from combat sports despite encouragement from the likes of UFC CEO, Dana White and former two-weight champion, Daniel Cormier, Ferguson stressed he had no idea what he would turn his hand to if he stopped competing in combat sports.

“I left half a f*cking glove in there, and I got it back, so that just tells me I got both pairs of gloves,” Tony Ferguson told Demetrious Johnson on his YouTube channel. “We’re going to probably take the rest of this season [off], figure some things out, and we’re coming back hard either January or February, so stay tuned. F*ck no, I’m not retiring. I’m too old to retire.”

“I’m 40 years old, I’m halfway to 80,” Tony Ferguson explained. “I’ve been competing since I was 5 years old in multiple sports. I’ve wrestled in college. I’ve done all the other stuff, and it’s not like I don’t know anything else. I’m still able to compete. When somebody can run a sprint faster than me, then maybe I’ll start to consider it.”

Tony Ferguson reveals he will have news on his next fight “soon”

And on social media following the coronation of the new year, Ferguson, who won The Ultimate Fighter 13 back in 2011, claimed he had a whole new plan for his return to combat sports in the near future.

“Completely Destroyed Myself,.. To Re-Invent It’ As an Artist I Aim To show Something You’ve Never Seen Before,” Tony Ferguson posted on his official Instagram account this evening. “🥋 Happy New Year Crew🍃 2025 in my sights- Champ 🦹‍♂️ -CSO- 🏆 # Stay Tuned & Watch The Magic Unfold 🪄💨🍃 New Missions Acknowledged 🔥 # MrDestiny 🚣‍♂️💨🍃 Fight News Coming Soon 📈”