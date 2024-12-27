Alexander Volkanovski admits he’d like to have Max Holloway’s chin

Alexander Volkanovski has admitted that he’d like to have Max Holloway‘s chin as a trait in his game.

One thing we know to be true about Alexander Volkanovski is that he’s incredibly honest. Whether it be about his own fighting ability or that of his foes, he’s never been afraid to speak his mind. In many ways, that’s one of the reasons why he’s become such a fan favorite over the course of the last few years.

One man that Alexander Volkanovski knows quite well is Max Holloway, who he has defeated in three occasions. However, despite being 3-0 in the series, ‘The Great’ was never actually able to finish ‘Blessed’.

In a recent video on his channel, Volkanovski admitted that he would love to have the chin that Holloway possesses.

Alexander Volkanovski gets real

“I mean Max (Holloway) had the chin, and I still think like that would still be a crazy chin, but I’d say yeah, chin, because that’s how I’ve always looked at it,” Volkanovski said on his YouTube channel. “This is how it’s always been for me going through my career. You always know that someone can catch you, that’s just the game. I’ve always said it’s going to be hard for somebody to actually beat me. I mean Islam had that very close fight, that first one.

“So there’s only very, very few, if any, that can take me to a decision and beat me that way. Obviously, you could say Islam did, it was a very close fight but I’ve always said that anyone can catch you, right? This is MMA, it’s a crazy sport. Anyone can catch you, but beating me is something different. If you could sit there and have the chin where you take away that only opportunity for someone to beat you, you’re going to be pretty hard to beat, that’s for sure.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie