Tony Ferguson reveals date, location for GFL debut fight with Dillon Danis this year

Former interim UFC lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson has revealed he will make his GFL (Global Fight League) debut outing on May 11. of this year in Los Angeles, California — following news late last month that he would be taking on Dillon Danis in his promotional bow.

Ferguson, a perennial contender during his lengthy lightweight run with the UFC, and a victor of The Ultimate Fighter, ended his storybook tenure with the Octagon-hosted promotion at the beginning of this year.

Suffering a record-setting eighth straight defeat last summer in a welterweight division return, Oxnard veteran, Ferguson dropped a one-sided opening round rear-naked choke submission loss to rescheduled opponent, Michael Chiesa in Saudi Arabia.

And inking a multi-fight deal with the newly-launched, GFL this year, Tony Ferguson was confirmed to make his debut against Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu ace, the controversial Danis at an event later this same annum.

Tony Ferguson reveals GFL debut fight is set for May

Appearing during an interview with Ariel Helwani for Uncrowned this evening, Ferguson confirmed his bout with Danis was set, and would take place on May 11. from an arena in Los Angeles, California.

Tony Ferguson tells @arielhelwani he's fighting Dillon Danis on May 11 in Los Angeles for his GFL debut. Also confirms he was offered the 3/29 KSI boxing match, which ultimately went to Danis. #HelwaniShow — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) March 3, 2025

Without a victory since 2019, Ferguson’s most recent win came in the form of a second round doctor’s stoppage TKO victory over future Hall of Fame inductee and former undisputed title challenger, Donald Cerrone.

The win came as part of a stunning twelve-fight winning run at the lightweight limit for Tony Ferguson, before he was stopped dramatically in the fifth round of his second interim title fight against Justin Gaethje the following year in Miami, Florida.

Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger – Zuffa LLC

As for incoming foe, Danis, the New Jersey native is set to for an impromptu return to combat sports before May to boot, booking a professional boxing match with long-time rival, KSI later this month in a trip to Manchester to settle their bitter feud.