Tony Ferguson set for return in lightweight fight with Dillon Danis in GFL debut outing this year

Former interim UFC lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson is set for his return to action in a GFL (Global Fight League) debut outing, taking on former Bellator MMA grappling prospect, Dillon Danis at an event yet to be determined later this year.

Ferguson, a former interim lightweight titleholder during his lengthy tenure with the UFC, most recently ended his Octagon tenure in a record-setting eighth-straight loss in a first round rear-naked choke loss to Michael Chiesa back in the summer of last year in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

As for Danis, the former two-fight Bellator MMA alum is set for his return to mixed martial arts competition for the first time since racking up a first round armbar submission win over Max Humphrey back in 2019.

Tony Ferguson books Dillon Dansi fight in GFL debut this year

GFL MMA confirmed the pairing of Tony Ferguson and Dillon Danis on their official social media account tonight.

“You asked, we listened! Our most requested bout is now official as Tony “El Cucuy” Ferguson squares off with Dillon “El Jefe” Danis in a legendary Lightweight matchup. Who you got?” GFL posted on X.

Without a victory since 2019, Oxnard veteran, Ferguson has yet to rack up a victory since landing a second round doctor’s stoppage TKO win over fellow former undisputed lightweight title challenger, Donald Cerrone.

And winning interim lightweight spoils back in 2017, Ultimate Fighter winner, Ferguson would turn in a third round triangle choke submission win over Kevin Lee — who is also expected to receive booking for his incoming GFL debut later this annum.

Mandatory Credit: Matt McNulty

Set for a return to combat sports at the end of next month in Manchester, outspoken New Jersey grappling ace, Danis will take on British musician and YouTuber, KSI in a professional boxing match.