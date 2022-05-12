Former interim UFC lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson has reflected on his stunning second round front kick knockout loss to Michael Chandler at UFC 274 last weekend in Phoenix, Arizona – detailing how he experienced momentary memory loss following the devastating knockout defeat.

Tony Ferguson, who returned for the first time in a year in a high-profile UFC 274 showing against fellow contender, Chandler, suffered his fourth consecutive defeat, dropping a massive second round knockout defeat to the latter courtesy of a front kick stoppage just 17 seconds deep into the second round.

The Oxnard native had started relatively well against the Sanford MMA trainee, landing a left hand counter which dropped Chandler early in the first round, as well as eventually landing a series of slicing elbows off his back during a lengthy grappling exchange.

However, within the first couple exchanges of the second frame, Tony Ferguson suffered a devastating knockout loss after Chandler sprung with a massive right front kick.

Suffering his fourth straight loss, Ferguson added his loss to Chandler to prior defeats against Beneil Dariush, as well as UFC 274 headliners, Charles Oliveira, and Justin Gaethje.

Tony Ferguson praised Michael Chandler on his knockout win over him at UFC 274

Reflecting on his loss to Chandler, Ferguson congratulated the veteran former Bellator lightweight champion on his victory, and insisted that he was happy to have the hunger back to compete – and was happy to compete after his extended layoff.

Delving into the aftermath of his loss in a lengthy post on his Instagram account, Ferguson recounted how when he had suffered from memory loss following the knockout defeat to Chandler.

“”New Energy”, Thanks coach for takin’ the time to keep me Active Crew,” Tony Ferguson posted on his official Instagram account. “I took a big kick to the dome this past Saturday inside that Ocagon… it put me out for a long time it was a scary feeling not remembering anything from beginning of second round all the way until I walked up to the ambulance. Thank God EVERYDAY I made the trip back to reality.”

“All jokes aside, I didn’t mean to scare you all, should have done things different like keep my “Hands Up & Chin Down”. My fault I lost, props to (Michael) Chandler for the highlight reel (sic) finish. I have many things to work on, not just competing. One Battle At A Time. I’m not perfect by any means, but I’ll continue to strive for it in-N-out of the practice room.”

“(Perfection: an unobtainable goal),” Tony Ferguson continued. “Someone wise once told me, “Perfect practice makes perfect”. There’s always more to learn & being coachable is big. I’m beyond grateful my movements are ok, my bones are intact & except for a slight headache in the mornings, I’m glad to be back & doing what I love (light duty). I want to be better than yesterday for sure… not for anyone but for me. Making good adjustments daily, and will continue to do so- Champ – XTA2 – Hometeam. #ThanksForBeingGreat. You’re the best crew. A type of guy like me could ask for *respect*. Gonna watch my fight now for the first time Cleared and ready to learn again.”

