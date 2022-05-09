Home Blog

Tony Ferguson Praises Michael Chandler On UFC 274 Win: ‘Feels Good To Be Back, Hungry Again’

By
Ross Markey
-
Tony Ferguson
Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari - Zuffa LLC
Click To Subscribe To LowKick on YouTube

Former interim UFC lightweight titleholder, Tony Ferguson has congratulated Michael Chandler on his shocking front kick knockout win over him at UFC 274 on Saturday night, maintaining that he was happy to be back in the Octagon and hungry to compete despite the devastating stoppage defeat.

Tony Ferguson, who made his first Octagon appearance in a year in his high-profile UFC 274 main card clash with Chandler, got off to a blistering start against his fellow veteran, scoring an opening round knockdown courtesy of a left hand. 

Applying pressure and wobbling Chandler for the second time soon thereafter, Ferguson was taken down later in the first frame, as the former landed a series of heavy hands from the top, with Ferguson replying with his patented slicing elbows from the bottom.

READ MORE:  Charles Oliveira Submits Justin Gaethje With First Round Rear-Naked Choke - UFC 274 Highlights

Returning to his corner, himself, bloodied, albeit smiling, Ferguson would go on to suffer a shocking knockout loss just 17 seconds into the second round, with Chandler springing with a brutal front kick, knocking Oxnard favorite, Ferguson unconscious for the first time in his storied professional career.

Tony Ferguson returned a negative facial CT scan following his knockout loss to Michael Chandler

Requiring transportation to a medical facility following the brutal knockout loss, Ferguson managed to return a negative CT scan, and has since been discharged from a Phoenix hospital.

READ MORE:  How to Bet on UFC Fights: A Comprehensive Guide for New Bettors

Issuing a congratulatory message to Chandler following the bout, Ferguson wished the Sanford MMA staple the best of luck in his next outing, as well as insisted he was still happy to return to active competition.

“Congratulations to @MikeChandlermMA on his victory at UFC 274,” Tony Ferguson tweeted. “Had lots of fun in there, you fans are f*ckin’ wild I love this sh*t! Feels good to be back & hungry again. We were just getting started. Best of luck in your next fight -champ #ForTheLoveOfTheGame -CSO- (American flag emoji) (trophy emoji) (Mexican flag emoji).”

READ MORE:  Henry Cejudo Offers To Train Jake Paul, Touts Him To Become Champion In MMA Before Boxing

The loss came as Ferguson’s fourth consecutively, after a prior May decision loss to Beneil Dariush, a December 2020 judging defeat to former champion, Charles Oliveira, and an April 2020 fifth round stoppage defeat against fellow former interim titleholder, Justin Gaethje.

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.
Mixed Martial Arts News

LowKick MMA has been the heart of the MMA community since 2003 (cc: World Clock). Whether you are new to MMA or a veteran fan , it is open to everyone. Check us out for the latest MMA News, UFC News, Bellator News, Rizin News, Boxing News, Muay Thai, Jiu Jitsu and mixed martial arts from around the globe.

Contact us: hi @ lowkickmma.com
© 2003-2022 by LowKickMMA.com