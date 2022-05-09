Tony Ferguson Praises Michael Chandler On UFC 274 Win: ‘Feels Good To Be Back, Hungry Again’

Former interim UFC lightweight titleholder, Tony Ferguson has congratulated Michael Chandler on his shocking front kick knockout win over him at UFC 274 on Saturday night, maintaining that he was happy to be back in the Octagon and hungry to compete despite the devastating stoppage defeat.

Tony Ferguson, who made his first Octagon appearance in a year in his high-profile UFC 274 main card clash with Chandler, got off to a blistering start against his fellow veteran, scoring an opening round knockdown courtesy of a left hand.

Applying pressure and wobbling Chandler for the second time soon thereafter, Ferguson was taken down later in the first frame, as the former landed a series of heavy hands from the top, with Ferguson replying with his patented slicing elbows from the bottom.

Returning to his corner, himself, bloodied, albeit smiling, Ferguson would go on to suffer a shocking knockout loss just 17 seconds into the second round, with Chandler springing with a brutal front kick, knocking Oxnard favorite, Ferguson unconscious for the first time in his storied professional career.

Tony Ferguson returned a negative facial CT scan following his knockout loss to Michael Chandler

Requiring transportation to a medical facility following the brutal knockout loss, Ferguson managed to return a negative CT scan, and has since been discharged from a Phoenix hospital.

Issuing a congratulatory message to Chandler following the bout, Ferguson wished the Sanford MMA staple the best of luck in his next outing, as well as insisted he was still happy to return to active competition.

“Congratulations to @MikeChandlermMA on his victory at UFC 274,” Tony Ferguson tweeted. “Had lots of fun in there, you fans are f*ckin’ wild I love this sh*t! Feels good to be back & hungry again. We were just getting started. Best of luck in your next fight -champ #ForTheLoveOfTheGame -CSO- (American flag emoji) (trophy emoji) (Mexican flag emoji).”

Congratulations to @MikeChandlerMMA On his victory at UFC👣274. Had lots of fun in there, you fans are Fuckin’ wild I love this shit! Feels good to be back & hungry again. We were just getting started. Best Of Luck In Your Next Fight- Champ # ForTheLoveOfTheGame -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/cp6trgSPoX — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) May 9, 2022

The loss came as Ferguson’s fourth consecutively, after a prior May decision loss to Beneil Dariush, a December 2020 judging defeat to former champion, Charles Oliveira, and an April 2020 fifth round stoppage defeat against fellow former interim titleholder, Justin Gaethje.

