Tony Ferguson Makes Lightweight Limit, Conor McGregor Responds

Lightweight contender Tony Ferguson has followed through on his promise to make 155lbs despite the fact UFC 249 has been postponed.

Ferguson was originally supposed to face Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title on April 18. Unfortunately the undefeated Russian was forced to withdraw from the bout due to the ongoing coronavirus and subsequent travel issues.

The UFC instead matched Ferguson against Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight title but that fight wasn’t to be either. UFC boss Dana White was forced to postpone his event scheduled for tomorrow after Disney/ESPN intervened after pressure from the governor of California to call off the event.

Ferguson told fans he’d still be making weight despite in the aftermath of UFC 249’s postponement, posting on social media he said. “Still🙏Workin Gonna Make Weight By Friday #ChampionshipWeight 155lbs 🧢⚾️ It’s A TUF Thing 💯 Champ Shit Only™️ #ufc249 🏆 Keep Grindin’ Crew 💪🕶”

“Still🙏Workin’” Gonna Make Weight By Friday #ChampionshipWeight 155lbs 🧢⚾️ It’s A TUF Thing 💯 Champ Shit Only™️ #ufc249 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 Keep Grindin’ Crew 💪🕶 pic.twitter.com/BqL874mVOg — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) April 11, 2020

Yesterday ‘El Cucuy’ told Ariel Helwani he’s on course to make the lightweight limit despite not fighting on Saturday. The MMA reporter posted to Twitter with the update, he said. “Tony Ferguson just texted me this photo. True to his word, fight or no fight this weekend, he is planning on making 155 tomorrow morning”.

Tony Ferguson just texted me this photo. True to his word, fight or not fight this weekend, he is planning on making 155 tomorrow morning. pic.twitter.com/62uRr7udbv — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 17, 2020

This morning Ferguson has actually made weight and posted the proof to his Instagram account.

On the day before his UFC 249 bout was scheduled to take place, El Cucuy makes championship weight 🏆



(via @TonyFergusonXT) pic.twitter.com/o9WSSsDfJi — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 17, 2020

Former lightweight champion Conor McGregor was one of the first people to respond to Ferguson’s weight cut. The Irishman congratulated ‘El Cucuy’ on his win over bitter rival Khabib Nurmagomedov. McGregor also tweeted to say Ferguson won’t get such an easy ride when the two 155lb contenders finally square off, he said.

“Congrats on an excellent victory @TonyFergusonXT!! Now let’s have the other guy on the scale please.”

Congrats on an excellent victory @TonyFergusonXT!!

Now let’s have the other guy on the scale please 😂 https://t.co/eeoQqAdwU2 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 17, 2020

“Hahahajaj. You will be bet to the absolute nucleus pulposus when I get you, kid.”

Hahahajaj. You will be bet to the absolute nucleus pulposus when I get you, kid. pic.twitter.com/2svBMZW5Wj — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 17, 2020

Do you respect Tony Ferguson for still making weight despite not having an actual fight?